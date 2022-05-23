Flavor Flav net worth: Fortune explored as rapper reportedly struggles to pay child support

Flavor Flav is paying child support for his 3-year-old son but still owes a considerable sum of money to Kate Gammell. Legal documents acquired by a news outlet state that the rapper found that he was the father of Jordan with the help of a DNA test.

Back in 2021, Flav and Gammell were fighting over a child support agreement, and the former finally agreed to pay $3,000 per month. He has continued to make the payments.

However, when he began paying, Jordan was two years old, and Gammell incurred several expenses, including medical, which she wanted Flav to pay. According to the child support agreement, Flav needs to pay the costs for two years, which sums up to $78,704.

Flav was supposed to make the payment mentioned above last month, but he still hasn’t paid after the deadline. Meanwhile, the artist intends to pay the amount and is working with an accountant to clear the payment.

He stated that he has already paid $40,000 and is currently paying $3,000 as monthly child support alongside $100,000 in attorney’s fees.

Flavor Flav’s net worth explored

Flavor Flav has earned a lot from his career in the music industry (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr., he gained recognition as a founding member of the hip hop group Public Enemy, along with Chuck D. He has been nominated six times at the Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 63-year-old’s net worth is around $2 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a rapper and reality TV star.

Flavor Flav purchased a 3,708 sq. ft. house in Las Vegas for $685,000 in 2008. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

In 2012, Angie Parker summoned Flav to the court as he owed her $111,186 in child support. He was sent to prison for six months, and the singer paid $25,000 to Angie in June 2012 and agreed to make monthly payments of $1,200.

Flav’s first solo album, Flavor Flav, was released in 2006 during the second season of the reality TV dating show Flavor of Love. He also became a popular figure following the release of several albums by Public Enemy, which he co-founded in 1985.

Flav participated in the VH1 reality show The Surreal Life and played the role of Calvester Hill on the MyNetworkTV comedy series, Under One Roof. He also collaborated with Nick Cimino in 2011 to open Flav’s Fried Chicken in the latter’s hometown of Clinton, Iowa. However, the business was shut down after four months.

He then opened House of Flavor in Las Vegas on his birthday in March 2012. Flav teamed up with Gino Harmon and Salvatore Bitonti to open a franchise called Flavor Flav’s Chicken & Ribs. The store opened in December 2012 but was closed the following year when the landlord evicted it for not paying the rent.

Edited by Ravi Iyer