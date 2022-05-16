Lil Keed net worth: YSL Rapper's fortune explored as he dies aged 24

Rapper Lil Keed, also known as Raqhid Render, recently died. He was 24 years old at the time of death. The rapper was scheduled to perform at various shows in summer 2022 including the Daze in Blue festival and a show in Cairo, Georgia, on Memorial Day weekend.

His cause of death remains unknown and an official statement from his family members is currently awaited. His untimely death comes as a major shock to everyone.

Lil Keed’s net worth explored

Lil Keed became successful at a very young age. His net worth was estimated to be somewhere between $1 to $2 million at the time of his death. He certainly earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

He had 489,000 subscribers on his official YouTube channel alongside 200,000,000 views on his videos. He was also active on Instagram with around 1.3 million followers.

Raqhid was among the most successful rappers like Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, and others in the last few years. Young Thug’s net worth is said to be around $8 million while Gunna had around $4 million. Meanwhile, Lil Baby’s net worth is estimated to be almost $5 million.

The career of Lil Keed

Keed's albums featured many well-known singers (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lil Keed first released his single, Slatt Rock, in July 2018 featuring Paper Lovee. He and his brother Lil Gotit appeared in Lil Uzi Vert’s song Heavy Metal, and Keed released a mixtape, Keed Talk to ‘Em in December 2018.

Keed was then featured in Lil Gotit’s song Drop the Top in March 2019 and he released another song, Move It, the same month. He then released two more singles, Oh My God and Proud of Me.

Keed’s next single was Pull Up, released in May 2019 followed by his first studio album, Long Live Mexico, in June 2019. The latter featured Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, and Young Thug, and it reached number 26 on Billboard 200.

His second studio album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 was released in August 2020 and featured artists like 42 Dugg, Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug. He was then included in XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class in August 2020.

Keed released a deluxe version of Trapped on Cleveland 3 in October 2020, which had 18 more tracks. It also featured guest appearances from O.T. Genasis, Quavo, Chris Brown, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, and Lil Gotit.

