Fred Ward net worth: 'Tremors' actor's fortune explored as he dies aged 79

Fred Ward, famous for his performances in films like Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Tremors, The Right Stuff, and more, has passed away at the age of 79.

The news was announced by Ward’s publicist Ron Hofmann, who said that Ward died on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Hoffman issued a statement saying:

“I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79. It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.”

His characters felt like they lived a full life and we’re only seeing a part of it and that’s a magic trick done right in front of you and very luckily captured in light forever

The cause of death was not revealed as per the family’s wishes and an official statement from the family members is currently awaited.

Ward is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward and son Django. He was first married to Carla Evonne Stewart in 1965. Following their divorce, he married Silvia Ward and welcomed a son. After their separation, he tied the knot with Marie in 1995.

Fred Ward’s net worth and career explored

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Ward’s net worth was estimated to be around $3 million at the time of his death. Although detailed information about his assets is not available, one can deduce that a lot of his earnings came from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Born on December 30, 1942, Frederick Joseph Ward made his movie debut in an Italian television film in 1973. He then continued to appear in several other films like Southern Comfort, The Right Stuff, Henry & June, The Player, Swing Shift, Short Cuts, and more.

Alan Sepinwall @sepinwall RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately flopped, but who kept giving great, lived-in performances for the rest of his career. RIP, Fred Ward, a great character actor whose big shot at leading man status, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, unfortunately flopped, but who kept giving great, lived-in performances for the rest of his career. https://t.co/X3NnD3PgnX

Fred made his first American film appearance as a cowboy in Hearts of the West and he also went on to play a major role in Escape from Alcatraz. He was praised for his performance in Walter Hill’s Southern Comfort, and appeared as astronaut Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff. After Swing Shift and Secret Admirer, the actor played the role of a hero in the action movie Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins where he performed the stunts himself. Despite being promoted well, the movie collected only $15 million.

Ward gained recognition for his role as Earl Bassett in the 1990 monster movie, Tremors and as Henry Miller in Henry & June. He also appeared as the cop Hoke Moseley in his self-produced motion picture Miami Blues. He went on to win a Cable ACE Award for his performance in the western-comedy Four Eyes and Six Guns.

Fred played lead roles in the thriller Two Small Bodies and the comedy-drama Short Cuts. Notably, he appeared in the 2000 action-thriller The Chaos Factor, the gangster movie Circus, and the teen movie Road Trip. As an actor, he was highly versatile.

Ward made guest appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and ER, more recently.

