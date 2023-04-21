A Tourist's Guide to Love ending explained: Did Amanda end Sinh end up together?

A Tourist's Guide to Love is a brand new heartwarming travel romance movie with picturesque backdrops that made its debut on Friday, April 21, 2023, on Netflix. The film chronicled the story of a travel executive, Amanda, who had a life-changing experience when she met a spontaneous and adventurous tour guide, Sihn, while on a work trip to Vietnam.

Eirene Donohue served as the writer for A Tourist's Guide to Love while the film was directed by Steven K. Tsuchida. The official synopsis for the new movie, given by Netflix, reads:

"Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life."

The cast list for A Tourist's Guide to Love included Scott Ly as Sinh Thach, Rachael Leigh Cook as Amanda Riley, and Ben Feldman as John. It also has Quinn Trúc Trần as Anh, Missi Pyle as Mona, Nsưt Lê Thiện as Ba Noi, Nondumiso Tembe as Dom Fisher, Andrew Barth Feldman as Alex, and several others.

Since the romantic movie was released on the streaming platform, it has received a lot of positive responses. Viewers loved the film's mesmerizing locations, feel-good storyline. and satisfactory ending.

A Tourist's Guide to Love had a delightful and comforting ending

A still from A Tourist's Guide to Love (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

A Tourist's Guide to Love began with Amanda, a travel executive, getting heartbroken after her long-time boyfriend John broke up with her. Right after the breakup, Amanda was assigned to travel to Vietnam by Tourista, the travel company she worked for. The company was planning to buy a tour bus company named Saigon Silver Star in Vietnam. Her boss Mona wanted Amanda to visit the place as a tourist and gather information about Saigon Silver Star's service.

Thus, Amanda went to Vietnam for professional purposes only. However, upon arriving in Vietnam, Amanda's outlook and her entire perspective on life started to change as she met a free-spirited and adventure-loving tour guide named Sinh.

From the very first time they met, there was undeniable chemistry between the two. Soon, they started to develop strong feelings for one another as Sinh showed her some of the most serene places she had ever seen in her life.

With Sinh's encouragement, Amanda learned to enjoy the beauty of life and to cherish each and every special experience and moment. Everything was going wonderfully, but there was one lingering worry for Amanda. She was worried that Sinh didn't know what she did for a living and the fact that the tour bus company where he worked was about to get sold to Amada's company.

Towards the end of the tour, Amanda's ex-boyfriend John showed up to surprise her and complicated matters between Sinh and her. While on a group outing, Anh, Sinh's cousin and partner in the tour bus business, revealed that their company was sold to an American company named Tourista. Hearing the news, John couldn't contain himself and congratulated Amanda, despite her request not to say anything about it to anyone.

Sinh was extremely heartbroken by the fact that the company was sold and Amanda lied to him. Amanda tried to explain everything to him but he refused to listen to her and left.

What happened between Sinh and Amanda at the end?

Later in the romcom, Amanda went on to have an honest conversation with John, and they decided to part ways for the best. Amanda then wanted to talk to Sinh and tell him how she felt about him. However, Anh told Amanda that Sihn was leaving. Amanda then rushed to the bus stop to stop him.

Fortunately, Sihn was still at the bus stop and Amanda was able to meet him. She told him that although the tour bus company was sold to Tourista, he was still the soul of the company and could continue to be the tour guide for the company.

The movie ended there as the two reconciled and shared a passionate kiss at the bus stop. Hence, at the end of the movie, Amanda and Sinh ended up together.

Don't forget to watch A Tourist's Guide to Love, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

