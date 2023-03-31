From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke ending explained: Did Kazehaya and Sawako reunite at the end?

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is a brand new addition to Netflix's enticing list of Japanese romantic drama series that made its debut on Thursday, March 30. The series has taken inspiration from renowned manga artist Karuho Shiina's highly celebrated work that received the Best Shojo Manga award at the 32nd Annual Kodansha Manga Award.

Karuho Shiina and Hayato Miyamoto have served as writers for the romantic drama series, which has 12 episodes, while Takehiko Shinjô and Takeo Kikuchi have acted as directors. The official synopsis for From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, given by Netflix, reads as:

"First-year high school student Sawako Kuronuma finds it hard to fit in with her classmates and is mockingly nicknamed “Sadako” because of her long black hair and pale skin. As she lives her lonely school life, she meets a boy who talks to her and doesn't care about the rumors."

It further states:

"His name is Shota Kazehaya, and he is the most popular student in his class, loved by everyone for his cheerful personality. By talking with Kazehaya, Sawako slowly begins to open up to her other classmates. As she lives the high school life she always dreamed of, her feelings toward Kazehaya begin to change..."

The series is woven in a delicately enthralling manner that is bound to give audiences a feel-good feel throughout. The coming-of-age romantic series has garnered a lot of positive attention from viewers since its arrival on Netflix, due to its heartfelt plotline, charming and likable characters, and satisfying ending.

Netflix's new Japanese romantic drama series, From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke saw a pleasing and delightful ending

What happened between Kazehaya and Sawako?

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke revolved around Kuronuma Sawako, a shy and awkward teenage girl who began to come out of her shell and enjoy her life in high school after a popular and charismatic boy named Kazehaya Shouta be-friended her. The two soon started to develop strong feelings for one another.

But the arrival of Kurumi, Sawako's romantic rival, brought an array of hitches to their otherwise blooming romance. This made their relationship suffer a little. Kurumi also started to spread mean rumors to make Kazehaya fall out of love with Sawako. She even attempted to manipulate Sawako to distance herself from her love interest Kazehaya.

However, Kurumi's attempt to create distance between the pair went in vain as Kazehaya confronted Sawako and discouraged her from becoming a victim of these meaningless rumors.

The two then resumed their friendship and Kazehaya went on to reject Kurumi’s proposal. However, a new obstacle appeared between the two with the arrival of Miura, who tried to develop a romantic connection with Sawako.

Miura went on to fill Sawako's mind with the wrong ideas about Kazehaya, as he wanted her for himself. Kazehaya became extremely jealous and felt hurt due to the situation. He finally confessed his feelings to her. But their conversation led to a huge misunderstanding and the two thought they were let go by each other.

However, later on, their friends made them realize their misunderstanding and the two finally confessed their love for each other and shortly shared their very first kiss. Their relationship even got approved by Kazehaya’s father and Sawako’s parents as well.

Did the two end up together?

Towards the end of the series, Kazehaya became intentionally distant when he feared that he had gotten selfish and extremely greedy in his love for Sawako and was now capable of hurting her feelings. The two also feared that they might both meet other individuals in their colleges and get closer to them. But in the end, the couple reassured each other that they would always love each other no matter what.

At the very end of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, Kazehaya enrolled in the local college to fulfill his desire to become a sports trainer, while Sawako headed off to Sapporo University to become a teacher eventually. Before parting ways, the two spent a passionate and intimate night together.

However, at the end of the series, the audience could see that the two had kept their promises and loved each other even when they were far away from each other. After returning from Sapporo University, Sawako was reunited with Kazehaya. The two embraced each other under the same tree where they first met. The series ended as the two started walking together, holding hands.

