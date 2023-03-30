Wellmania review: A humorously woven series on the importance of wellness

Wellmania is the latest Australian dramedy series that debuted on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The show has taken inspiration from the highly celebrated book, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness, written by Brigid Delaney. The writer has also acted as the creator of the show, alongside Benjamin Law.

As per the official description for the series, released by Netflix:

"When human tornado and food critic Liv is diagnosed with ‘catastrophic health’ – trapping her in Australia and jeopardising her dream job in New York – she throws herself body-first into a radical wellness journey, hell-bent on getting well to return home."

The series is all about the pressure that comes from success, the stress of modern life, and how modern people often fail to live balanced lives. The presentation of the story for the series is very entertaining and impactful.

The series' star Celeste Barber is absolutely brilliant as the protagonist Liv Healy, making the series worth the watch.

Netflix's Wellmania offers a refreshing and hilarious take on the toll of a career-driven fast and imbalanced lifestyle

Wellmania is a series that delves deep into the "live fast, die young" concept and brings all the physical and mental health hazards caused by it.

It showcases the pretentiousness of modern wellness culture. It takes a jab at individuals who want fast results in everything and lack the patience to continue the wellness process for a long period of time.

The Netflix series centers around a pretty successful food writer named Liv. However, she craves more success, which leads her to live an unhealthy and disconnected lifestyle. That in turn, takes a huge toll on her health and well-being and even distances her from her loved ones.

The series is written by Brigid Delaney, Benjamin Law, Rachel Laverty, Romina Accurso, Nick Coyle, and Amy Stewart. They have all done a great job of making the story quite refreshing, real, and relatable. Not once does the story shy away from displaying the hardcore truths of a modern and fast lifestyle.

It is written in a way that generates genuine laughs often as viewers see Liv try out every possible wellness routine to get her health back on track within a month. She wants to go back to living her fast-paced life of success. The writing of the series is thoroughly enjoyable as it is relatable.

Impressive direction lifts the story even more

Poster for Wellmania (Image Via Netflix)

Directors of the Australian series Helena Brooks and Erin White have done an amazing job catching the upbeat characteristics of the story. While there are moments when the events of the story feel a little over the top, it never fails to be entertaining. The directors have captured the entire story in a holistic and wholesome way, giving it a well-rounded feel.

There are multiple scenes that are well-constructed and effective. These include the ones where Liv faints and the scene where her mother hides her green card. There are other scenes that are as impactful as they are emotional. They include the scenes where Liv tells her mother about the guilt she feels about her father's death and even the one where Liv and Isaac have a heart-to-heart conversation.

Thus, the directors for Wellmania are quite impressive, making the series even more watchable.

Celeste Barber shines bright throughout the series

A still from Wellmania (Image Via Netflix)

Australian comedian and actor Celeste Barber is charming, relatably flawed, and quite incredible in her portrayal of the lead role of Liv Healy, who is obsessed with her career and the idea of success. Barber has dived deep into the character and portrayed all the nuances of it in the most hilarious way possible.

Barber's approach to the character is amusing and absorbing and displays a marvelous blend of flashes of vulnerability and a one-woman disaster flick. Her performance in the series is the biggest highlight of the series and has taken it to another level of success.

Other cast members of Wellmania include Genevieve Mooy as Lorraine Healy, Lachlan Buchanan as Gaz Healy, Remy Hii as Dalbert Tan, JJ Fong as Amy Kwan, Alexander Hodge as Isaac Huang and several others. They have also done a promising job of playing their roles in an impactful way.

Don't forget to catch Wellmania, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes