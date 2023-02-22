Triptych ending explained: Was Aleida alive?

Triptych is a brand new addition to Netflix's intriguing list of Mexican thriller series. The mindful mystery series made its arrival this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Leticia López Margalli is the writer of the series, while Leonardo D'Antoni and Alba Gil have served as directors.

The official synopsis for the Mexican series, given by Netflix, reads:

"After learning she was separated at birth from her two identical sisters, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her origins."

Triptych cast list includes promising actors, entailing Maite Perroni, Flavio Medina, David Chocarro, Angel Zermen, Ana Layevska, Hector Kotsifakis, and several others.

Ever since its arrival, the series has garnered a lot of positive responses from the audience and critics due to its suspensefully woven mind-bending storyline, excellent acting by the lead cast, and nailbiting ending. So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out how the ending of Triptych turns out.

The ending of the new Netflix thriller series Triptych explained

Who was the triplets' biological mother?

The Mexican series on Netflix revolved around the lives of three siblings, who were triplets, including Rebecca, Aleida and Tamara. The three were separated just a few months after their birth and grew up in three different households, one in a rich family, second in a middle-class family, and the third in a poor family.

Towards the end of Triptych, it was revealed that all of it was part of an ambitious experiment conducted by Dr. Bátiz, who happened to be Aleida’s therapist. The doctor conducted this extensive and quite inhuman process in order to get a better understanding of how the minds of the triplets worked and how their behaviors were impacted by their nature and conditioning.

Rebecca and Tamara found out about this experiment and wanted to get to the bottom of it and learn everything about their biological parents. When they learnt almost all the truth about it, they were abducted by Dr. Bátiz and her people, which also included Rebecca’s love interest, Humberto. The doctor locked them up in glass cells in the mansion, where it all began.

There, while talking to Tamara and Rebecca about why she did all this, she disclosed the shocking fact that their biological mother was none other than herself.

What happened to Aleida and the other two siblings at the end?

At the very beginning of the series, the audience saw Aleida trying to confront the doctor about the experiment and expose her dark secrets but unfortunately was taken down by the police. Later on, it was displayed that she had passed away in the hospital.

However, it was not the truth. When Dr. Bátiz revealed to Rebecca and Tamara about her being their biological mother, she also disclosed another astonishing fact that Aleida was still alive and kept locked inside a room in the same mansion they were in.

At that moment, the power went off and the girls escaped and started looking for Aleida. It was the latter who cut the electricity and got out of her room. Rebecca and Tamara eventually found Aleida but she was held at gunpoint by their sinister biological mother.

However, the two were able to rescue their sister and escape the mansion in a car. Before leaving, they left Dr. Bátiz trapped inside a place in the mansion without any means of escape. At the very end, the three siblings were reunited with their families.

Don't forget to watch Triptych, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

