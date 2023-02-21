Triptych on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Triptych or Tríada is set to hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Mexican thriller will reportedly consist of 8 episodes and according to reports, all the episodes might hit the streamer on the same day.

Written by Leticia López Margalli, the creator of thriller drama Dark Desire or Oscuro Deseo, the upcoming series has enlisted Leonardo D’Antoni & Alba Gil as its directors. The cast of Triptych consists of names like Maite Perroni, David Chocarro, Flavio Medina, and Nuria Bages.

Other actors starring in the series include Ofelia Medina, Ana Layevska, Claudia Lobo, Aldo Gallardo, and Daniella Valdez. To note, the mystery show brings together the magical duo of Margalli and Perroni after Dark Desire, a Netflix series as well.

The release date and time of Netflix’s Triptych has been set for February 22, 2023 at 3:01 a.m. Another fresh release hitting the OTT platform that day is the docuseries titled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.

What to expect from Triptych?

The synopsis of Triada reads:

"When the truth has many angles, nothing is what it seems, and to discover it, we have to know its three faces. In Triada, the tension, intrigue and drama come to the third power."

Based on a true story, Triptych, which means three-fold, will deal with a forensic expert, namely Rebecca, who arrives at a murder scene and realizes the victim’s face is exactly like hers. She eventually learns that she was separated from two of her identical siblings and realizes that her whole life, till now, was a lie.

To undo the change, she “embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her origins.” Perroni portrays all three characters of a businesswoman, a dancer, and Rebecca.

The trailer for Tríada, which Netflix dropped last month, underlines the same. Throughout its 1:56 minute run, the gritty clip shows the resemblance Rebecca shares with two other women, and how her birthday and DNA matching the murdered businesswoman gives rise to a burning question inside her.

She intends to start a quest to find out the reason behind their separation even though her colleague opposes the idea. As she gets closer to the truth, Rebecca’s life comes under danger and she gets attacked.

Aided by an arresting background score and Alejandro Chávez and Josué Eber Morales’ ace camera angles, the trailer captures your attention till the very end.

Just one complaint: The promotional clip didn’t have English sub-titles or dubbing, but it is expected that Netflix will provide sub-titles once the series premieres.

The Netflix show was announced a year ago in January

A still from Tríada. (Photo via Twitter/@DivulgacionRBD)

Perroni, a GQ Men of the Year Award winner, announced her involvement with the yet-to-release Netflix show through a video interview in January last year. She said:

“I am happy because I can finally share an exclusive announcement. The creator of Oscuro deseo (Dark Desire), Leticia López Margalli, and I are creating a new project that makes me excited, nervous, happy.”

This is the popular actress’ first release this year and has her leading a TV show after Dark Desire. Notably, season 1 of Dark Desire became the most-watched non-English show on Netflix upon its release, so it needs to be seen if the Margalli-Perroni duo can weave the same magic in the forthcoming thriller.

According to a press release, in Triptych, “the characters plunge into their own past, to unravel, one by one, the secrets of their lives.”

Triptych hits Netflix on February 22, 2023.

