Dark Desire Season 2 ending explained: Love's deceit

The second season of Netflix's Dark Desire made its smashing debut on February 2. In roughly 40 minutes each, the show's fifteen episodes have taken the world by storm.

Directed by Pedro P. Ybarra, the series focuses on star-crossed lovers Alma and Darrio and their nasty manipulation of passion and betrayal. This final season, like its predecessor, has also been quite able to stir its fans into believing who is better at this manipulative game.

Analyzing the End of Dark Desire Season 2

This murder mystery thriller series is a combined mix of lust, greed, and destructive passion. The second season opens right where the previous ends with a missing manipulative lover, Darrio, and a shattered Alma, barely holding herself together.

While Alma is trying to get on with her life, seeking therapy, the ghost of her passionate relationship with Darrio keeps her haunting in her dreams. Then Darrio appears just as he had disappeared, but this time with a motive.

The active involvement of the police takes a stronghold in the narrative of the final episode, while Lys, a mysterious middle-aged woman, comes bearing with her questions. She is the one to open Alma's eyes finally, but it comes at a great price.

While Darrio is all set to marry the love of his life Julieta, a tragic set of circumstances leads to her mysterious death. Dark Desire again brings its central air of suspicion around Darrio, this time as a grieving fiance.

This budding relationship triggers Alma, and her destiny leads her to be tragically inclined with her fateful lover again. This time, she is free of all bounds to make a choice, but she hardly has any idea of the supreme manipulation she has become a part of.

Will Alma get her revenge in the end?

Maite Perroni as Alma Solares is the ultimate game-changer in this final season of Dark Desire. While the first season sees her as an addictive victim to Darrio's charm, she uses this drug as her drive in season 2.

Using all the help that she can get from inspector Montano, her ex-husband Leanardo, daughter Zoe, and ex-brother-in-law Esteban, Alma lay a passionate trap to capture the darkest side of the scheming and plotting Darrio.

The truth about Darrio's past liberates Alma, and she utilizes the police force to catch hold of him into admitting his crimes. Alma is the scorned woman whose darkest desire has been jilted every time she imagines a future with Darrio. And the final minutes of the finale gave her the perfect opportunity to enact revenge.

All episodes of the second season of Dark Desire are now streaming on Netflix.

