Community Squad season 1 is a brand new Argentinian crime-action comedy series that made its debut on Netflix on Friday, February 17, 2023. The official synopsis for the first season of Community Squad, directed by Santiago Korovsky and Diego Nuñez Irigoyen, reads:

"A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police inadvertently put their lives at risk when confronting some strange criminals."

It's barely been a day since the series arrived on Netflix, and it has already received many positive responses from both viewers and critics due to its highly refreshing storyline, gripping acting by the cast members, and a nail-biting ending.

So, let's dive right in to find out how the end of Community Squad season 1 turned out.

The ending of Netflix's new Argentinian series Community Squad season 1 explained

Who was behind the drug business?

A still from Community Squad season 1 (Image Via Netflix Latinoamérica/YouTube)

The Netflix comedy-action series revolved around a team made up of a unique civilian patrol squad called Urban Guard and how the team ended up disclosing a dangerous drug business. Towards the end of the first season, Urban Guard was shut down after the team members were found partying at a rave. Unknown to them, their drinks were spiked with hard drugs, and they got into trouble.

However, in the final episode of season 1, titled, Almost Heroes, the series' lead character Felipe figured out the main source of the drugs business, which was a rising issue in the city. When Felipe's parents found drugs inside a toy in his room, he realized that it was none other than the toy shop Kermanns, which was behind the massive drug chain and business.

Upon realizing this, he went straight to his boss at the workplace, Julio, a senior police officer. When Julio heard everything, he asked Felipe to come with him and a few other police officers to raid the toy shop. However, Julio was directly associated with the drug chain and was one of the prime members of the business.

The truth was uncovered when Diego woke up from his coma and told the rest of the Urban Guard team about Julio's connection to the drug business.

Did Felipe make it out alive?

A still from Community Squad season 1 (Image Via Netflix Latinoamérica/YouTube)

Upon learning the truth, the team did not waste a minute and got ready to confront Julio and rescue their teammate and friend, Felipe. They also took Diego with them.

Meanwhile, when Felipe got inside the toy shop, he instantly realized that Julio and the officers who came with him were all connected to the drug business. At that moment, Felipe became extremely anxious and frantic as he did not know what to do. Julio killed the other business partners to clear his own track and get a massive amount of money.

He was also about to kill Felipe when the Urban Guard team arrived, and an electrifying fight broke out between the two sides. During the fight, Urban Guard fought with all they got but were heavily injured, especially Felipe, who was shot.

A still from Community Squad season 1 (Image Via Netflix Latinoamérica/YouTube)

When Julio saw that the team was taking down his men, he found the right opportunity to escape. But when he came to take the team's car, Diego, who was already in the car, attacked his eyes with pepper spray. This made Julio run away, leaving a large amount of money behind.

At the end of the movie, the Urban Guards were recognized by the police department for their bravery, and Felipe was still safe and sound. Somewhere else, a Korean investor found Julio and confronted him for the money. When Julio explained what had happened, she killed him and decided to go after the Urban Guards. With that, season 1 came to an end.

Don't forget to watch season 1 of Community Squad, currently streaming on Netflix.

