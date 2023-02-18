Community Squad season 1 review: Is the new Argentinian crime-action comedy series worth the watch?

Community Squad season 1, a new action-comedy Argentinian series, arrived on Netflix on Friday, February 17, 2023. The official synopsis for Community Squad season 1, which was directed by Diego Nuñez Irigoyen and Santiago Korovsky, reads:

"A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police inadvertently put their lives at risk when confronting some strange criminals."

It hasn't even been a day since the series was released on Netflix, and it has already garnered quite a lot of positive responses from critics and the audience. The series' unique storyline and arresting acting performances by the lead actors have made it an intriguing and entertaining watch.

Community Squad season 1: A hilariously woven, refreshing storyline with impressive direction and cast

The first season of the Argentinian series chronicles the story of a unique man named Felipe, who is quite clumsy, anxious, and indecisive. He goes on to join a civilian patrol squad called Urban Guard. The series then delves into the squad's journey to save civilians from a threatening drug chain.

The long list of writers for the series includes Martín Garabal, Ignacio Gaggero, Santiago Korovsky, Florencia Percia, Martina López Robol, Mariana Wainstein, and Ignacio Sánchez Mestre. They have done an excellent job of presenting a refreshingly unique story in a highly entertaining and gripping manner.

The way they have written all the lead characters has made the series binge-worthy. This is a standout series compared to other shows about underdogs in how it has been written and presented to the audience.

Impressive direction elevated the series

Directors Korovsky and Irigoyen have done an outstanding job of capturing the mood and essence of every scene. The way they have framed most scenes, especially the action sequence, is truly praise-worthy.

Scenes such as the one where Felipe comes running to the squad's office to inform everyone about Diego being fatally shot, the one where the team ends up at a rave party, the scene where the squad arrives at the toy shop to rescue Felipe or the one where Diego wakes up from his coma and tries to communicate with the team, are efficiently captured.

These scenes are bound to take the audience on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride. Thus, it is safe to say that the direction of the series has enhanced it to another level.

Gripping acting by the lead cast members, especially Santiago Korovsky

Santiago Korovsky, the creator of the series, also portrays the lead character Felipe. He has done an amazing job of portraying a slightly awkward and anxious character. His character arc is quite interesting as it shows how a self-doubting man turns out to be a reliable and brave legal guard for the city.

Undoubtedly, Santiago Korovsky's acting performance is one of the biggest highlights in the Argentinian Netflix comedy series.

Other lead actors on the cast list include Pilar Gamboa, Daniel Hendler, Martín Garabal, Carlos Belloso, Marcelo Subiotto, Charo López, Agustín Rittano, and a few others. They all have also done a promising job throughout the series, making it worth the watch.

Don't forget to catch the first season of Community Squad, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

