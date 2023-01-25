Who is Keith Lee? TikToker addresses accusations of stealing idea from TV producer 

Popular TikToker Keith Lee has finally spoken up on the accusations of a TV producer as she claimed that Lee stole the idea of one of her TV shows which was offered to the content creator. While the producer, who has a TikTok account by GylliWilli, did not name the content creator, she still posted the hashtag #FoodCriticAndThief. As soon as the video went viral, social media users began speculating that the video had been made for Keith Lee.

Video uploaded by a TikToker, a professional producer, garners thousands of comments where people speculated that it was Keith Lee who stole her show. (Image via TikTok)

The 59-second video posted by Gylli received more than 2 million views in just three days. At the same time, as soon as Keith noticed that he was being speculated for stealing the producer’s show, he hopped on to the short video-sharing application and shared his story. He said:

“There’s some unnamed controversy going around and I keep getting brought up, and I had an interaction with the person that made this video so let’s talk about it. As an Emmy award-winning producer, I would assume you know how dangerous labels, especially false labels, can be in the industry or in life in general. For me personally, that is extremely detrimental and I don’t like that. I don’t play with that.”

Keith is a 26-year-old TikToker, who is also a pro-MMA player. Having almost 10 million followers on TikToker, he creates food review videos, which have been extremely popular amongst his followers.

“I do not mean any harm, but I do not appreciate the labels you put on me”: Keith Lee stated that he did not appreciate GylliWilli’s claims about him stealing her show.

Keith Lee started his video by claiming that there were so many comments on GylliWilli’s video where people asked questions and speculated if the “Thief TikToker” was Keith. However, Keith clarified his stance and said:

“I have not once stolen, or taken anything from anybody. Everything that has been given to has been from god. And I know there would be people who will say why did you respond to this. Labels in industry and labels in life are extremely detrimental.”

Replying to the producer point by point, Keith clarified that:

“I had anywhere between two million and three million followers at the time she reached out to me, of course, I wasn’t in disguise at that point. I personally was able to walk into restaurants and be treated the exact same, because not a lot of restaurants recognized me. Now, with 9.6 million followers it’s almost impossible, that’s why I going into disguise.”

Furthermore, he also talked about how he did not “appreciate the label.” He said:

“I do not mean any harm, but I do not appreciate the labels you put on me.”

Also, with 9.3 million views, as of this writing, the video was captioned:

“At the time of this recording, I don’t even have a show signed (not to say I won’t in the future) so these accusations are based solely on my content. Thank you in advance for clearing this up, God bless you.”

Keith Lee clapped back at the producer, claiming he had never stolen anything from anybody. (Image via TikTok)

Living in Las Vegas, Keith amassed many followers in 2022, as Lee’s reviews often earned the restaurant a good reputation.

Keith Lee, a popular food critic and food reviewer on TikTok, has a large following on the platform, as many feel that his reviews can “make or break” a restaurant. He typically reviews new local restaurants and fast food items. At the same time, his style of zooming into his face has been liked by his audience.

Before being a TikToker, Keith Lee was a pro-MMA fighter. Furthermore, Keith posted his first TikTok in March 2020. Regardless, Lee soon became a sensation as millions of people viewed and liked most of his videos.

On the personal front, Keith Lee married his wife, Ronni, in July 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Karter, in September 2020.

