What is SpongeBob SquarePants about? Latest mental health revelations made by TikToker leaves netizens shocked

As one of the oldest and most-watched cartoons, SpongeBob SquarePants is loved by all age groups. From Patrick Star to Gary to SpongeBob and Squidward, each character had their own quirk.

The show revolved around the eponymous character, SpongeBob SquarePants, an anthropomorphic sponge who lived inside a pineapple under the sea in a town called Bikini Bottom. The show consisted of 12-minute minisodes, each centering around the daily adventures of Spongebob and his eccentric gang, including his next-door neighbor Patrick, co-worker Squidward, and Krusty Krab's owner Mr. Krabs, among others.

However, lately, social media users have started a trend where they are revealing the “hidden meaning” behind the show. All of this started after a TikTok user, @asheleyspam, created a 16-second video claiming that each character on the show represents a certain “disorder.” She captioned her video with the following:

“It took me 10 years to realize that SpongeBob characters represents disorders.”

As soon as @asheleyspam released the video, it went viral as people started realizing and pointing out how SpongeBob represents ADHD, while his friend Squidward may have suffered from depression. The TikToker also revealed that she thinks Patrick Star had Down Syndrome and Mr. Krabs suffered from Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Furthermore, she talks about Plankton having Bipolar Disorder.

While the claims made by the social media user might or might not be true, it is surely blowing the minds of netizens as people never realized that this could be the case. Calling herself a "conspiracy theorist," the TikToker received almost 30 million views on the video.

“I really don't know how to act with this new information I’ve received”: Netizens in shock after TikToker related the SpongeBob Squarepants characters with disorders

After the TikToker posted the video, where she talked about the SpongeBob characters having mental disorders, the internet went gaga as many users expressed being in denial and shock at how they did not notice such a big thing in the cartoon.

Talking about how difficult it was to “process” the new information, several social media users took to Twitter and shared their experiences on how "IT MADE SENSE."

yan @notbayan my sister just told me that every spongebob character has a mental illness/disorder that they struggle with in the show & she literally explained what each of them had & IT MADE SENSE omg i rlly dont know how to act with this new information ive received — still processing ig

Winnie the Pooh too🤣They have ruined my childhood

laí 🐘 @LuuuhKneee I was today years old before I realized that Spongebob characters represent different disorders.





Furthermore, @asheleyspam's TikTok video was flooded with comments from people who were shocked after the revelation. One user exhilaratingly said:

“Omg this is soo fascinating!"

Social media users shocked after TikToker reveals the meaning behind the characters of SpongeBob Squarepants. (Image via TikTok)

As a follow-up to the viral clip, @asheleyspam also shared another video where she talked about characters such as Ms. Puff having PTSD, Sandy with anxiety, Pearl having bipolar, and Gary being "just fine." Having more than 35,000 comments on this video as well, the TikToker captioned the video as:

“How did we not notice these things sooner?”

Asheley created Part 2 of the video decoding the other disorders that were represented by other key characters of the cartoon series. (Image via TikTok)

While the makers have never officially announced or revealed any such information about the SpongeBob characters, a comment from the makers of the show is still awaited as nobody knows whether or not the TikToker’s guess was true.

SpongeBob SquarePants is an American animated comedy TV series created by Stephen Hillenburg for Nickelodeon. It started airing in July 1999, and the fourteenth season began in March 2022. Additionally, there have been three films made for the franchise with the same characters.

The show has been a favorite among audiences and has won many several awards, including the Annie Awards, Golden Reel Awards, Emmy Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, and BAFTA Children's Awards, among many others.

