ADHD symptoms in women may present differently than in men. The same brain regions and neurotransmitter systems are impacted by ADHD regardless of gender, and the disorder's underlying impairments are present. However, the actual symptoms that people experience can differ due to biological variations between men and women and social variances in their lives. Due to gender and sex differences, ADHD causes various presentations and results.

For instance, society frequently expects women to be adept at planning, organizing, and other executive tasks, yet society is generally less tolerant of women when they make mistakes. Due to social pressures, women frequently exert more effort to "be good" and "fit in." These underlying reasons may lead to a difference in the manifestation of ADHD symptoms in women.

ADHD symptoms in women are also similar to those in men. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

Why ADHD Symptoms In Women Are Under-diagnosed?

There are many societal factors to the under-diagnosis of ADHD. (Image via Pexels/ Ksenia)

Due to a combination of biological and societal variables, women typically appear to clinicians in a different way than men, and this difference can prevent ADHD from being properly identified or treated. Anyone can exhibit a more internalized form of neurodiversity, which is occasionally overlooked.

While males with ADHD tend to develop more externalizing issues like rule-breaking and aggression than females do, ADHD symptoms in women tend to be related to more inattentiveness than hyperactivity or impulsivity. Additionally, females with ADHD are more likely than males to experience anxiety, self-esteem issues, and other internalizing problems.

The majority of research on ADHD has been conducted on males, and the DSM criteria for ADHD don't apply to females as well as they do to males' typical presentations.

The under reporting may contribute to lower recognition of ADHD symptoms in women. (Image via Pexels/ Artem Podrez)

As a result, many women with ADHD receive an incorrect diagnosis of depression or bipolar disorder and wind up taking ineffective or inappropriate medications. Internalizing our symptoms makes it much less likely that we will be sent for a diagnosis, that we will be given one if we are, and that, even if we are, we will be treated with stimulant medication.

Reports show that 12.9 percent of boys and 5.6 percent of girls had ADHD diagnoses, respectively. That's a significant difference, but it's still unclear if ADHD is genuinely less common in girls or whether underreporting is to blame. Almost all of the research on ADHD over the years has been based on the experiences of boys and men; as a result, the criteria that were produced through that study don't truly fit the experience of the majority of women or people who identify as gender diverse.

ADHD Symptoms In Women- How To Get A Better Diagnosis?

How to get a better diagnosis if you see ADHD symptoms in women? (Image via Pexels/ Mitch Lally)

There is no easy yes/no test to identify ADHD symptoms in women because it is a complicated and diverse disorder. An expert mental health professional will perform a one-on-one, organized clinical examination to make the diagnosis. To identify the presence of ADHD and provide an accurate diagnosis, the diagnosis is based on the internationally recognized DSM-V (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition) criteria.

To diagnose and rule out the potential of any comorbid disease, your doctor will also take into account the kind, quantity, and frequency of ADHD symptoms you experience. Only medically qualified professionals (accredited psychiatrists) can diagnose and treat ADHD symptoms in women.

ADHD symptoms in women need the long standing recognition. (Image via Pexels/ Deeana)

If you think you have the symptoms, it's time to locate a professional that can do an ADHD assessment. A psychiatrist, psychologist, or primary care physician will frequently identify ADHD in adults. You may begin by speaking with your primary care physician to find out if they feel comfortable examining you or if they can suggest someone who can.

Finding a practitioner who can assist you in managing your treatment in a manner consistent with your goals and values is also crucial. Consider looking for an integrative or functional medical psychiatrist or physician with a focus on ADHD if you are interested in working with someone who can assist you in identifying and addressing the primary lifestyle, environment, and dietary contributors to unique ADHD symptoms in women. If necessary, take the extra step of testing yourself for micronutrient deficiencies and various toxin exposures.

It is best to see a specialist for a diagnosis if you are showing signs of ADHD. For many years, it was simply believed that young boys with ADHD were hyperactive, unruly, and disobedient by nature. However, we now know that this is not the case. Boys, girls, men, and women of all ages can all be affected by ADHD.

ADHD symptoms in women may or may not always be diagnosed, but that doesn't mean they don't exist.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

