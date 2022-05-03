Why is everyone hating on Viacom? SpongeBob Squarepants drama explained as internet reacts to blocked video

When a not-for-profit Spongebob Squarepants fan film made with original audio and visuals gets hit with a copyright claim, Twitter does not take it lightly. Recently, when a fan project called SpongeBob Movie Rehydrated was released on YouTube, it was hit with a copyright claim within an hour. Subsequently, the video was taken down.

The directive came from Paramount, which was bought out by Viacom, but SpongeBob fans have not been taking the action well. In relation, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their grievances, and the social media platform has been flooded with the “JusticeforSpongebob” hashtag.

Internet condemns SpongeBob Squarepants fan movie getting blocked

The recent fan project utilized original art, animation, voice acting, and music in the film. Furthermore, almost a crew of 400+ people worked on the project without any monetary intentions.

But Paramount Pictures, the production house which holds the rights to the original SpongeBob movie, got the film taken down from YouTube with a copyright claim.

Matthew Overby @MattOvary twitter.com/PencilWorkshop… Penciltip Workshop (TOH/Amphibia Spoilers) @PencilWorkshop

We volunteered for this project and made ZERO money off of it.

We did it all to dedicate this to Stephen Hillenburg and the show he made. #justiceforspongebob We all worked on this project for 2 years and poured in original animation, art, voice acting, music, and everything.We volunteered for this project and made ZERO money off of it.We did it all to dedicate this to Stephen Hillenburg and the show he made. #justiceforspongebob We all worked on this project for 2 years and poured in original animation, art, voice acting, music, and everything.We volunteered for this project and made ZERO money off of it.We did it all to dedicate this to Stephen Hillenburg and the show he made. https://t.co/TemTGonMJx Long live the memory of Stephen Hillenburg, Viacom/Paramount are doing exactly what he never wanted to happen, just sad. #justiceforspongebob Long live the memory of Stephen Hillenburg, Viacom/Paramount are doing exactly what he never wanted to happen, just sad. #justiceforspongebob twitter.com/PencilWorkshop…

Just an hour after it was released on YouTube, the SpongeBob Movie Rehydrated creators confirmed the news of the movie's takedown on their official Twitter handle. This instantly got the SpongeBob fan community talking, discussing the rights that Paramount has to take down a non-profit fan endeavor.

Fans seem outraged with Viacom and Paramount Studios taking down the project, and the hashtag #JusticeForSpongebob is now trending on Twitter in support of the fan movie.

Penciltip Workshop (TOH/Amphibia Spoilers) @PencilWorkshop

We had our own voice actor playing the characters. None of the original voice acting from the movie was used to make this. Even our music score was done on our own composers. This was all fan made and we made zero money on this. @Aurelian_Wolf By original, i mean we did everything ourselves.We had our own voice actor playing the characters. None of the original voice acting from the movie was used to make this. Even our music score was done on our own composers. This was all fan made and we made zero money on this. @Aurelian_Wolf By original, i mean we did everything ourselves.We had our own voice actor playing the characters. None of the original voice acting from the movie was used to make this. Even our music score was done on our own composers. This was all fan made and we made zero money on this. https://t.co/EQmvNc0jEl

AmusingLuis 🔔 @AmusingLuis



P.S Paramount+ sucks.



#JusticeforSpongebob Paramount, Viacom, CBS, whatever you call yourselves, you guys are absolutely shady and despicable. The fanbase that made your mascot into what it is made a love letter for you. And you just shut them down. You guys are disgusting.P.S Paramount+ sucks. Paramount, Viacom, CBS, whatever you call yourselves, you guys are absolutely shady and despicable. The fanbase that made your mascot into what it is made a love letter for you. And you just shut them down. You guys are disgusting.P.S Paramount+ sucks. #JusticeforSpongebob https://t.co/Ttk4E04eaJ

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18



Viacom:

#justiceforspongebob Me: Can't wait to watch a fan-made of one of my well-known Movies!Viacom: Me: Can't wait to watch a fan-made of one of my well-known Movies!Viacom:#justiceforspongebob https://t.co/AVC8VIxwOW

In most of the tweets, the hate is directed at Viacom, the parent company of Paramount, which bought the studio in March 1994. However, fast forward to 2022, Viacom has changed its name to Paramount.

All about the SpongeBob Squarepants fan movie SpongeBob Movie Rehydrated

ToonDavidDoodle @toondaviddoodle Despite the fact Viacom ruined everything we worked hard for the last 2 years, I'm proud to be part of this wonderful community that helped produce this masterpiece. I hope Viacom and other large companies will take notes and learn from their mistakes. #JusticeforSpongebob Despite the fact Viacom ruined everything we worked hard for the last 2 years, I'm proud to be part of this wonderful community that helped produce this masterpiece. I hope Viacom and other large companies will take notes and learn from their mistakes. #JusticeforSpongebob https://t.co/d3AwprLNV0

SpongeBob SquarePants is a popular and long-running animated comedy television series created by Stephen Hillenburg. It premiered in 1999 and has been running ever since.

The American animated series follows the story of a square yellow sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants who lives under the sea, namely in the city of Bikini Bottom. He resides inside a pineapple with his pet snail named Gary.

SpongeBob works at a nearby restaurant called Krusty Krab and during his time off, he goes around attracting trouble with his best friend, the starfish named Patrick.

SpongeBob Movie Rehydrated is an absolutely non-profit project made by a crew of 400+ people, who put in two years' worth of hard work for the film. The feature is a remake of the 2004 film SpongeBob SquarePants: The Movie, and was made in tribute to Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the animation.

The project used original audio and visuals, but every scene in the film has a different art style, with a mix of 2D and 3D animation, and live-action. There are also small references to other popular titles such as Nintendo, Disney, and other anime projects.

Fans are hoping that the fan project SpongeBob Movie Rehydrated will be brought back soon enough.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul