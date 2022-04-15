What happened to Bam Margera? Former Jackass star settles lawsuit against Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and team

Bam Margera has settled his wrongful termination lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine along with Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks.

Margera alleged "inhumane, abusive, and discriminatory treatment" in 2021 in the making of Jackass Forever. While he seems to have reached a settlement according to court documents, the terms of the settlement remain unknown.

Further details about Bam Margera’s lawsuit

In August 2021, Bam Margera filed a lawsuit against Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, claiming that alongside Johnny Knoxville, they accosted and coerced him into signing a draconian Wellness Agreement. He alleged that he was threatened he would be removed from all future Jackass projects if he didn't sign the agreement.

The Punk’d host claimed he did not get a chance to consult with his attorney before signing the document.

Bam Margera claimed that he was forced to sign an agreement (Image via Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Margera struggled with substance abuse and went in and out of rehabilitation.

He alleged that he had to complete daily drug tests several times a day, both scheduled and unscheduled, for months. He claimed that the process and prescriptions given by Paramount’s medical team left him physically and mentally drained, depressed, and a shell of his former self.

The Nitro Circus star said that he was fired from the movie when he supposedly violated the agreement after testing positive for Adderall. He argued that Tremaine, Jonze, Knoxville, and Paramount knew that he was taking the drug to treat his attention deficit disorder. The lawsuit stated:

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced. Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”

Commenting on Bam’s absence from Jackass Forever, Knoxville said that they wanted him throughout the movie but that was not the way it worked out. He said:

“It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot.”

Knoxville was asked if he was surprised by Margera’s lawsuit, and he responded,

“Yes and no. Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart – but it might not shock you.”

The 42-year-old former skateboarder gained recognition in the early 2000s as one of the stars of the MTV reality stunt show Jackass and its sequels. He then created the Jackass spin-off shows Viva La Ban and Bam’s Unholy Union.

