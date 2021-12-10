"Spongebob boots": Hilarious Kanye West and Drake memes trend as Free Larry Hoover concert takes internet by storm 

Kanye West and Drake finally left behind their longstanding beef and came together to perform at the much-awaited Free Larry Hoover concert. The musicians took the internet by storm as they took to the stage and belted out each other’s hit numbers.
The Donda creator has been consistent in his efforts to free former Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover from prison over the past few years. Last month, the rapper even decided to put aside his decade-long differences with Drake and publicly invited him to join the benefit concert.
On November 17, 2021, the singers left fans stunned as they were seen together for the first time in several years. The duo were reportedly hanging out in Toronto and even posed for a group photo with J Prince.
The surprise meeting nearly confirmed Drake’s presence at Ye’s Larry Hoover concert. The former later announced the official news of his appearance on his Instagram account.
On December 9, 2021, Drake and Ye made history as they arrived at the Los Angeles Coliseum for their joint performance. Several fans took to social media to share their excitement about the show, while many reacted to the situation with hilarious memes.
Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s Free Larry Hoover concert
The Free Larry Hoover concert began a little after 9.00 pm PT at the LA Memorial Coliseum with Kanye West and special guest Drake. The show opened with a rendition of O Fortuna by Ye's Sunday Service Choir.
Following the medley, Drake and Ye appeared atop a staircase amid a cloud of smoke and walked together to the centre of the stadium. The former went to the sidelines as Ye performed some of his classic hits.
Drake joined the Gold Digger hitmaker an hour later and the duo performed West’s Cаn’t Tell Me Nothing on the main dome stage. Ye left the stage to the former after exchanging a hug, marking the end of their historic feud.
The concert sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions using Kanye West and Drake memes:
As reactions continued to pour in online, several viewers also turned their attention to Ye’s outfit and compared his high-length shoes to "Spongebob boots."
The Free Larry Hoover concert was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and the Twitch channel for viewers around the world. The high-profile music event was also broadcast across select screens in IMAX across the U.S.