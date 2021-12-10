"Spongebob boots": Hilarious Kanye West and Drake memes trend as Free Larry Hoover concert takes internet by storm 

Kanye West and Drake finally left behind their longstanding beef and came together to perform at the much-awaited Free Larry Hoover concert. The musicians took the internet by storm as they took to the stage and belted out each other’s hit numbers.

The Donda creator has been consistent in his efforts to free former Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover from prison over the past few years. Last month, the rapper even decided to put aside his decade-long differences with Drake and publicly invited him to join the benefit concert.

On November 17, 2021, the singers left fans stunned as they were seen together for the first time in several years. The duo were reportedly hanging out in Toronto and even posed for a group photo with J Prince.

The surprise meeting nearly confirmed Drake’s presence at Ye’s Larry Hoover concert. The former later announced the official news of his appearance on his Instagram account.

On December 9, 2021, Drake and Ye made history as they arrived at the Los Angeles Coliseum for their joint performance. Several fans took to social media to share their excitement about the show, while many reacted to the situation with hilarious memes.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s Free Larry Hoover concert

Drake and Ye reportedly ended their Free Larry Hoover concert performance with 'Forever' (Image via LadPsycho/Twitter)

The Free Larry Hoover concert began a little after 9.00 pm PT at the LA Memorial Coliseum with Kanye West and special guest Drake. The show opened with a rendition of O Fortuna by Ye's Sunday Service Choir.

Following the medley, Drake and Ye appeared atop a staircase amid a cloud of smoke and walked together to the centre of the stadium. The former went to the sidelines as Ye performed some of his classic hits.

Drake joined the Gold Digger hitmaker an hour later and the duo performed West’s Cаn’t Tell Me Nothing on the main dome stage. Ye left the stage to the former after exchanging a hug, marking the end of their historic feud.

The concert sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions using Kanye West and Drake memes:

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Drake and Kanye leaving the coliseum Drake and Kanye leaving the coliseum https://t.co/DP0KbYnhWq

kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia Kanye ran through the classics & Drake responded by using this moment as marketing promo for his album. YOU WAS SUPPOSED TO START OUT WITH HEADLINES THEN RUN THROUGH THE HITS HE CHALLENGED YOU Kanye ran through the classics & Drake responded by using this moment as marketing promo for his album. YOU WAS SUPPOSED TO START OUT WITH HEADLINES THEN RUN THROUGH THE HITS HE CHALLENGED YOU https://t.co/QoIeSrHKlc

cryptic incognito @CrypticNoHoes Kanye and Drake singing each other's songs Kanye and Drake singing each other's songs https://t.co/wJCOooNft5

it's T ✰🎄 @TT_FromMTV3 me watching this Kanye and Drake concert tonight me watching this Kanye and Drake concert tonight https://t.co/BRIxlNi7gL

red🩸 @lottareds My dad: “WHO SOLD THE CAR”



Me at Kanye and Drake’s concert: My dad: “WHO SOLD THE CAR”Me at Kanye and Drake’s concert: https://t.co/C2OYmKYqGo

As reactions continued to pour in online, several viewers also turned their attention to Ye’s outfit and compared his high-length shoes to "Spongebob boots."

Ferheen @ferheeeen Kanye came out with the SpongeBob boots Kanye came out with the SpongeBob boots https://t.co/RfQmViSnnU

Cuzz Lightyear @ChevyPendagrass Kanye got on them same boots SpongeBob had on in that episode when he was getting on Squidward nerves 😂😂😂 #KanyeDrakeLive Kanye got on them same boots SpongeBob had on in that episode when he was getting on Squidward nerves 😂😂😂 #KanyeDrakeLive https://t.co/UIFupiYd47

𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖑𝖎🥀 @hexedthorn why Kanye got the spongebob squeaky boots on why Kanye got the spongebob squeaky boots on https://t.co/IRzprPUqEb

juul embiid @danieljwilsonn kanye out here playing heat in the spongebob squeaky boots kanye out here playing heat in the spongebob squeaky boots https://t.co/4045UPVmxJ

Wuego @bluegoh Why Kanye wearing them SpongeBob boots 💀 Why Kanye wearing them SpongeBob boots 💀 https://t.co/JrqiEQl5LL

Also Read Article Continues below

The Free Larry Hoover concert was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music app and the Twitch channel for viewers around the world. The high-profile music event was also broadcast across select screens in IMAX across the U.S.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia