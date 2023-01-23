How long was Miley Cyrus married to Liam Hemsworth? Video of latter telling singer to behave goes viral amid Flowers hype 

Days after popstar Miley Cyrus released her new song, Flowers, an old video of her with former husband Liam Hemsworth resurfaced on social media platforms, wherein the latter can be seen asking her to “behave.”

Allegedly, the video dates back to April 2019, when the two attended the premiere of the movie Avengers: Endgame.

Elite Daily reported that many body language experts suggested that Hemsworth looked “embarrassed” in the resurfaced clip. All of this is now being shared on social media, with Miley Cyrus’ new song in the background.

Just as the singer released Flowers on Hemsworth’s birthday, many are wondering how long the two were married for. The duo were married for 9 months; they tied the knot in December 2018 and called it quits in August 2019. However, they dated for more than 10 years before getting married, during which they broke up a number of times.

“The moment she knew that she can buy herself flowers”: Social media users react to a viral video wherein Liam Hemsworth asks Miley Cyrus to “behave”

In the viral video, the ex-couple can be seen posing for the cameras and just then, Miley Cyrus bends over and pretends to lick Liam Hemsworth in front of all the cameras. While the latter could not be heard saying the same, many netizens deducted by reading his lips that he said:

“Could you behave for once?”

He then walks out of the frame, and Miley reacts to his comment by saying:

“That’s me.”

As the 3-year-old video made its way back to social media, netizens shared their opinions on Twitter. Many called the singer an “idol,” and also speculated that Flowers is actually a diss track that she created to slam Hemsworth as he cheated on her with multiple women. Furthermore, they also talked about how the singer was wearing the same suit The Hunger Games actor was wearing the night he asked her to “behave.” Check out some of these tweets below:

Caroline | Miley Cyrus Sweden @TeamMileySWE the moment she knew that she can buy herself flowers the moment she knew that she can buy herself flowers https://t.co/FrvpCLPxJU

|| Emerald_Slytherin @EmerldSlytherin Miley Cyrus releasing a dis track about her ex, wearing the suit in the music video he wore when he told her to ‘behave’ on the red carpet, AND releasing it on his birthday is the level of petty I aspire to be 🫅 Miley Cyrus releasing a dis track about her ex, wearing the suit in the music video he wore when he told her to ‘behave’ on the red carpet, AND releasing it on his birthday is the level of petty I aspire to be 🫅 💅

She is my IDOL So Miley Cyrus gets cheated on by her husband, aparently "with 14 different woman" …what does she do… Not only is she wearing the suit that he wore the day he told her to "behave" on tv, but she then releases the song on her husbands birthday…savage AF!!She is my IDOL So Miley Cyrus gets cheated on by her husband, aparently "with 14 different woman" …what does she do… Not only is she wearing the suit that he wore the day he told her to "behave" on tv, but she then releases the song on her husbands birthday…savage AF!! She is my IDOL 👑🔥 https://t.co/XdcxFzqge3

. @MelanieAcebo queen behavior Miley Cyrus dropped flowers on Liam’s bday, filmed it at the house Liam would bring his mistresses and wore the suit from the premiere where he told her to behavequeen behavior Miley Cyrus dropped flowers on Liam’s bday, filmed it at the house Liam would bring his mistresses and wore the suit from the premiere where he told her to behave 😭 queen behavior

star luna 🌚 @daengchii So miley Cyrus gets cheated on by her husband with 14 different woman…what does she do…She writes a song and flips the words of the Bruno mars song that he dedicated to her on her wedding day, not only is she wearing the suit that he wore the day he told her to behave on tv but So miley Cyrus gets cheated on by her husband with 14 different woman…what does she do…She writes a song and flips the words of the Bruno mars song that he dedicated to her on her wedding day, not only is she wearing the suit that he wore the day he told her to behave on tv but https://t.co/Yb4xwncJtw

𝔏𝔦𝔩 𝔐𝔬𝔯𝔟𝔦𝔡 @Jay_Nicks_ If a man told me to behave I’d act like @MileyCyrus too. I fucking love her If a man told me to behave I’d act like @MileyCyrus too. I fucking love her 💎

Nar 🌙 @sollnar I never followed miley cyrus’ personal life much, but that video of her ex telling her to behave haunts me because it had nothing to do with “misbehavior” and more so dimming her light/personality & that is all well too known, a special way to break somebody. I never followed miley cyrus’ personal life much, but that video of her ex telling her to behave haunts me because it had nothing to do with “misbehavior” and more so dimming her light/personality & that is all well too known, a special way to break somebody.

Good for you Miley, you’re finally back! The media really bashed @MileyCyrus for yearssss for being “too much” and “too out of control”. Meanwhile, she was just looking for an outlet to express herself because her selfish husband wanted her to “behave” (whatever that means).Good for you Miley, you’re finally back! The media really bashed @MileyCyrus for yearssss for being “too much” and “too out of control”. Meanwhile, she was just looking for an outlet to express herself because her selfish husband wanted her to “behave” (whatever that means). Good for you Miley, you’re finally back!💐🎶

Miley Cyrus released her newest track Flowers on January 13, which is from her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. The track has received more than 83 million views in just nine days of being released and is at the number 2 Global Top Music Video spot on YouTube, as of writing this article.

Is Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers about Liam Hemsworth?

After the Wrecking Ball singer released her brand new song, rumors started floating about how she created Flowers to slam her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The theory started on internet as many speculated that the former shot the music video in the same house where Hemsworth used to cheat on her with other girls. Netizens also claimed that he cheated on her with 14 girls while they were still married.

While it is still unclear where the rumor started, it does not seem to be true, as Miley Cyrus, just after their breakup, had denied infidelity. On August 22, 2019, she took to her Twitter and wrote:

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

It could be a coincidence that Cyrus released the music video of Flowers on Hemsworth’s birthday, as nothing can be said for sure until the singer, the actor, or anyone close to them confirms so.

