"Made 2023 the best year": Miley Cyrus fans erupt over new song 'Flowers' announcement

American pop star Miley Cyrus has announced a new single, titled Flowers, scheduled for release on January 13, 2023.

The singer made the announcement during her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside her godmother Dolly Parton. Cyrus teased the single in two teaser videos, which have also been uploaded on her official YouTube channel.

sam @swieder13 @MileyCyrus SAVED 2022 AND MADE 2023 THE BEST YEAR ALL AT ONCE @MileyCyrus SAVED 2022 AND MADE 2023 THE BEST YEAR ALL AT ONCE

In the teasers, the artist can be seen donning a golden mini-dress with a snippet of the song playing in the background. Cyrus can be seen heading up a hill in sunglasses.

Cyrus also released a second teaser video in which she dons a black bikini and walks through some large sprinklers.

Both videos feature the following text at the end:

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”

Additionally, the singer’s website shows a countdown to January 5, hinting at the announcement of something big.

The digital version of the single can be pre-ordered via the artist’s official website, pre-saved on Spotify, and pre-added on Apple Music.

Miley Cyrus gears up to drop new single after almost 3 years

Miley Cyrus released her last album, Plastic Hearts, in 2020. As such, her fans are now excited about the release of a new song after almost three years. They took to Twitter to express their excitement:

FLOWERS🌸 @milesholy

i can buy myself flowers

i can hold my own hand

i can love me better than you can



MILEY CYRUS JANUARY 13TH i can take myself dancingi can buy myself flowersi can hold my own handi can love me better than you canMILEY CYRUS JANUARY 13TH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… i can take myself dancingi can buy myself flowersi can hold my own handi can love me better than you canMILEY CYRUS JANUARY 13TH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/F716LMmlFO

miley’s crave @crave_miley Miley cyrus leaving the studio after recording “Flowers” Miley cyrus leaving the studio after recording “Flowers” 💐🌸🌻🌹🌺 https://t.co/YKEtVEUe7f

Miley Nation @MileyNation13 FLOWERS BY MILEY CYRUS COMING JANUARY 13TH!!!! FLOWERS BY MILEY CYRUS COMING JANUARY 13TH!!!! https://t.co/4xLtLDKKcA

𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒔 @mileywrld 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒔 @mileywrld Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve

Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve https://t.co/Pp7fi5yuqa @MileyCyrus i’ve never been more ready for january 13th than i am in this moment twitter.com/mileywrld/stat… @MileyCyrus i’ve never been more ready for january 13th than i am in this moment twitter.com/mileywrld/stat…

Alejandra @Liam28846108 @PopBase Well her plastic hearts era was amazing so I have high hopes. Spill miley @PopBase Well her plastic hearts era was amazing so I have high hopes. Spill miley ❤️

✨ @vangoghsvertigo flowers by miley cyrus flowers by miley cyrus https://t.co/XtZVScRoaY

Miley Cyrus New Year's Eve featured SIA and Paris Hilton

Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party featured Dolly Parton, Latto, Liily, FLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd, and SIA. During the event, Cyrus performed Paris Hilton’s 2006 dance-pop song Stars Are Blind, and was accompanied by SIA after the first verse. The song also featured Paris Hilton.

Taking to Instagram, Paris Hilton wrote:

"I told you I had another surprise! I had so much fun singing #StarsAreBlind on @MileyCyrus' New Years Eve Special with Miley & @SiaMusic! The perfect way to ring in 2023 and celebrate my new version of this iconic song."

Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party also featured Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) comedians, including Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

The show, which airs on NBC, is produced by SNL creator Lorne Thorne, who also produced last year’s celebration.

Miley Cyrus’ recent album Plastic Hearts was released in 2020. The album saw Cyrus delve into the rock genre, which was different from her usual work. The album also featured guest vocals from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks.

The album featured hit singles including Midnight Sky, Prisoner, and Angels like You. The album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.

In 2020, Miley Cyrus spoke about collaborating with Dua Lipa on Prisoner, noting that she has a lot in common with the artist.

“In a way, her and I, we have a lot of things in common, if you look at us. I would say our love for fashion, this is my number one, me and Dua both. She’s probably the only person that can rival my collection of fuzzy hats.”

She also spoke about Dolly Parton in the interview, noting:

“That’s why I f–king love Dolly Parton, is because she has it all. That to me is just an ultimate icon because she’s never lied, her songs are the truth. Even if they don’t resonate with her now, maybe she’s attached from something she’s written before."

In April 2022, she released her live album, Attention: Miley Live.

