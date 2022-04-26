Stevie Nicks Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks has announced new tour dates slated for this June. The artist will also give solo performances at Ridgewood, Washington on June 10. She also has solo shows slated in the Bay Area for a concert in Mountain View, California on June 12, followed by performances in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 16 and Noblesville, Indiana on June 21. The announcement comes after the singer had previously announced tour shows slated for May.

The 73-year-old artist will also appear at music festivals including Bonnaroo, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Sea Hear Now, Sound on Sound, and Ohana. Tickets for Stevie Nicks' new dates will go on sale starting April 29 from the artist’s official website.

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour dates

Stevie Nicks

Tickets on sale Friday, 4/29 @ 10am local time. For tickets and all info visit: stevienicksofficial.com/tour 4 new shows...stay tuned for more

May 7 – New Orleans, LA at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 11 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14 – George, WA at The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 10 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 12 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

June 19 – Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 21 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

September 2 – Snowmass, CO at JAS Aspen Snowmass

September 17 – Asbury Park, NJ at Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 24 – Bridgeport, CT at Sound on Sound Festival

September 30 – Dana Point, CA at Ohana Festival

More about Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks won the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2003. (Image via Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Stevie Nicks canceled shows last year in August, noting that she had to be cautious at her age.

People Magazine quoted Nicks as saying:

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer."

Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Following her joining, the band became one of the best-selling music acts of all time, with over 120 million records sold worldwide. Her second album with the band, Rumours, became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Stevie Nicks began her solo career in 1981, juggling her career as a solo artist and lead vocalist for the band. She released the studio album Bella Donna the same year, which topped the Billboard 200 and has reached multiplatinum status.

The Grammy-award winner has released eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac, selling a certified total of 65 million copies in the US alone. She was named one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time and one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Stevie Nicks has been nominated for six Grammy Awards as a member of Fleetwood Mac and eight as a solo artist. She won the 1978 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Rumours, and received the 2003 Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

