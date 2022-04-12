Ohana Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The Eddie Vedder-founded Ohana Festival returns for a sixth installment at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The festival will take place from September 30 to October 1.

Stevie Nicks, P!NK, and Vedder himself will headline each of the three days of the multi-genre festival.

2022 Ohana Festival: Lineup and tickets

As mentioned above, Stevie Nicks will headline Friday. Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, The Revivalists and more are filling out the billing for the day.

Vedder is set to top the bill on Saturday, alongside Jack White and additional sets from Billy Strings and Manchester Orchestra, among others.

P!nk will draw the curtains on the festival on Sunday, aided by St. Vincent, Dermot Kennedy and more.

SEPTEMBER 30

STEVIE NICKS

KHRUANGBIN • BRITTANY HOWARD

THE REVIVALISTS • GANG OF YOUTHS

ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES • KOLOHE KAI

CAUTIOUS CLAY • DOPE LEMON

BEACH GOONS • HABIBI

OCTOBER 1

EDDIE VEDDER • JACK WHITE

BILLY STRINGS • MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

INHALER • JOY OLADOKUN • CURTIS HARDING• NOGA EREZ

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS

Y LA BAMBA - CMAT

OCTOBER 2

P!NK

ST. VINCENT • DERMOT KENNEDY

GROUPLOVE • BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE (performing You Forgot It In People)

BOMBA ESTEREO • KEVIN MORBY

BRISTON MARONEY. MADISON CUNNINGHA

DEVON GILFILLIAN S.G, GOODMAN

Exclusive pre-sale via the Ohana official website begins on Wednesday, April 13, at 10:00 AM (PT). The general sale starts on the same website on Thursday, April 14, at 10:00 AM (PT).

A variety of VIP packages are available, with the Ultimate Weekend VIP+ Experience including the following perks:

4-night stay at the 5-star Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach

Exclusive access to the backstage Artist Guest Lounge with a full-service bar & a variety of complimentary food options

Dedicated VIP+ shuttle service to and from the festival and the Waldorf Astoria

$200 credit for use at all food & beverage concessions

$200 credit for use at any merchandise stand

(1) Limited Edition Ohana 2022 poster autographed by Eddie Vedder

Ultimate VIP+ Concierge to assist with any of your festival needs

The festival will also feature craft beer, wine, signature cocktails and artisan food. Money from the festival will be donated to develop, preserve and enhance parks via the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

Eddie will also be out with Pearl Jam later this year, including an NYC show at the iconic Madison Square Garden on September 11.

