“Worst take in history”: Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson feature on ‘Top 10 female singers’ list, and the internet is not amused

Barstool Sports has released its ranking of “Top 10 Female Singers of All Time”, which included Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson, leaving fans in a tizzy. The list featured them in the 10th and 7th positions, respectively, which was considered unworthy in itself.
The digital media company, which often reports on sports and pop culture, included the following singers on the list in order: Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, JoJo, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner, Adele, and the last spot taken by TikTok sensation Addison Rae.
Though Simpson and Rae appearing on the list seems shocking, the publication stated that the “rankings were generated from data gathered by the ULL.” ULL stands for the University of Lousiana at Lafayette.
Was the Barstool compilation biased towards Addison Rae?
As many netizens remain perplexed about Addison Rae making it on the Top 10 singers list, some believe the list is skewed. The He’s All That actress hails from Lafayette, Louisiana.
Addison Rae launched her singing career in March this year. The singer-actress released her first single, Obsessed, which has gathered over 24 million views on YouTube. Though the catchy song has acquired millions of views online, the internet opined that her singing was not noteworthy.
Addison Rae also sang in her debut movie, He’s All That, which gathered hate online.
Similarly, Ashlee Simpson has not had a flourishing career in the music industry to compete with music legends like Beyonce and Mariah Carey, featured on the same list.
Reacting to the two singers making it to the Top 10 list, a few comments online read:
“This has to be a prank.”
“I swear Barstool is always on crack.”
“It’s obv a joke.”
Another comment read:
“Why is addison rae on the same list as whitney houston, beyonce and aretha franklin yall are liars.”
Though the list rankings and inclusions seem to be taken from researchers, it is fair to say that the general population feels it needs to recalculate who should be on the list.