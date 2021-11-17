“Worst take in history”: Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson feature on ‘Top 10 female singers’ list, and the internet is not amused

Barstool Sports has released its ranking of “Top 10 Female Singers of All Time”, which included Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson, leaving fans in a tizzy. The list featured them in the 10th and 7th positions, respectively, which was considered unworthy in itself.

The digital media company, which often reports on sports and pop culture, included the following singers on the list in order: Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, JoJo, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Beyonce, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner, Adele, and the last spot taken by TikTok sensation Addison Rae.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time https://t.co/tQJOHnhl6I

Though Simpson and Rae appearing on the list seems shocking, the publication stated that the “rankings were generated from data gathered by the ULL.” ULL stands for the University of Lousiana at Lafayette.

Was the Barstool compilation biased towards Addison Rae?

As many netizens remain perplexed about Addison Rae making it on the Top 10 singers list, some believe the list is skewed. The He’s All That actress hails from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Addison Rae launched her singing career in March this year. The singer-actress released her first single, Obsessed, which has gathered over 24 million views on YouTube. Though the catchy song has acquired millions of views online, the internet opined that her singing was not noteworthy.

Addison Rae also sang in her debut movie, He’s All That, which gathered hate online.

Similarly, Ashlee Simpson has not had a flourishing career in the music industry to compete with music legends like Beyonce and Mariah Carey, featured on the same list.

Reacting to the two singers making it to the Top 10 list, a few comments online read:

“This has to be a prank.”

“I swear Barstool is always on crack.”

“It’s obv a joke.”

Another comment read:

“Why is addison rae on the same list as whitney houston, beyonce and aretha franklin yall are liars.”

Mario-Kart Auto Steer ON @coltbarker Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time https://t.co/tQJOHnhl6I Thus could be the worst take in the history of takes. Lmaoooo Addison Rae on the list makes me think it's satire but you can never tell anymore. twitter.com/barstoolsports… Thus could be the worst take in the history of takes. Lmaoooo Addison Rae on the list makes me think it's satire but you can never tell anymore. twitter.com/barstoolsports…

NUFF @nuffsaidny No one:



Barstool Sports: “Top 10 Female Singers of All Time bro! Addison Rae, legend! Ashlee Simpson, GOATED!” No one: Barstool Sports: “Top 10 Female Singers of All Time bro! Addison Rae, legend! Ashlee Simpson, GOATED!” https://t.co/2S8Nod4nFG

Cuzz Lightyear @RyanDesimone Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time https://t.co/tQJOHnhl6I The fact that Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson got any scintilla of a mention here in lieu of Amy Lee, Dolores O’Riordan, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and the like just goes to show how shallow Barstool’s brains are. This one is BAD. twitter.com/barstoolsports… The fact that Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson got any scintilla of a mention here in lieu of Amy Lee, Dolores O’Riordan, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and the like just goes to show how shallow Barstool’s brains are. This one is BAD. twitter.com/barstoolsports…

𓆏 @Attending_ Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time https://t.co/tQJOHnhl6I it’s barstool so it’s a troll but addison rae isn’t even close to being in the conversation for top one thousand twitter.com/barstoolsports… it’s barstool so it’s a troll but addison rae isn’t even close to being in the conversation for top one thousand twitter.com/barstoolsports…

deen @ndn_alw Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time https://t.co/tQJOHnhl6I How much do y’all think Addison Rae pay barstool to add her to this list twitter.com/barstoolsports… How much do y’all think Addison Rae pay barstool to add her to this list twitter.com/barstoolsports…

koterr @pizzasperfecttt Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time https://t.co/tQJOHnhl6I You can tell this was created by barstool bc Addison Rae is being compared to Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and Adele twitter.com/barstoolsports… You can tell this was created by barstool bc Addison Rae is being compared to Whitney Houston, Beyoncé and Adele twitter.com/barstoolsports…

Maty @MatyRice Barstool just put out a list of the top 10 female singers of all time as a clear engagement bait tactic. Don’t retweet it. It’s gross. Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson are on the list. Etta James, Gladys Knight, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Stevie Nicks aren’t. 🤡💩 Barstool just put out a list of the top 10 female singers of all time as a clear engagement bait tactic. Don’t retweet it. It’s gross. Addison Rae and Ashlee Simpson are on the list. Etta James, Gladys Knight, Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, Stevie Nicks aren’t. 🤡💩

Though the list rankings and inclusions seem to be taken from researchers, it is fair to say that the general population feels it needs to recalculate who should be on the list.

Edited by Ravi Iyer