Sea Hear Now 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know

The Asbury Park, New Jersey Festival Sea Hear Now has announced its lineup for September 2022. Stevie Nicks will headline the 2-day beach festival on Saturday, September 17 and Green Day on Sunday 18, September. The festival also features surfing sessions with pros, demos and live surfboard shaping. The lineup will span three stages -- two on the sand in Bradley Park.

The tickets for the festival will be available from March 9 at 10:00 AM local time and can be purchased from here. The two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets are priced at $175 and $345. Also available for sale will be the VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience Tickets priced at $625, $1450 and $8750, respectively.

The benefits of the Ultimate Experience Tickets include a 3-night stay at the luxurious Asbury Ocean Club Resort, unlimited access to the GA+, VIP and Platinum Lounges, access to backstage areas, including the Artist Bar and access to side-stage viewing at the Surf and Sand stages among others.

Sea Hear Now 2022 Lineup

On Saturday, September 17, the bands which will perform are My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark JrFletcher, The Backseat Lovers, Peach Pit, Skip Marley, Celisse, Djo, Aly and AJ, The Surfrajettes, Dog in a Pile and Dentist.

On Sunday, September 18, the lineup includes Cage the Elephant, The Head and the Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Tai Verdes, Shakey Graves, Andy Fransco and the UN, Cimafunk, The Little Mermen, Calder Allen, Lost in Society and The Vansaders. The stage will cover three stages - two on the sand in Bradley Park.

This will be the second time the Sea Hear No will be hosted. The first successful event in 2021 drew around 30,000 people each day. That year, the headliners were Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, Avett Brothers, Billy Idol, Patti Smith, and others.

