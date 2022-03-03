Dreamville Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

The famous Dreamville festival has released its lineup for the upcoming April 3 and 4. One of the most influential American rappers, J.Cole, the founder of the festival, revealed this year’s lineup, which will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina. An expansion of the fest, now be held for two days, was announced earlier in September.

Tickets for the Dreamville fest can be purchased from here. The tickets for the event start from $429 for general admission and go up to $449. The JV VIP and Varsity VIP ticket prices start from $632 and $770.

The MVP VIP ticket is priced at $1913. Other offers like a 2-day pass and JV general admission are priced at $456 and $649.

Dreamville Festival 2022 lineup

Apart from J Cole, the 2022 lineup has artists including Lil Baby, J.I.D, Rico Nasty, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, EarthGang, Wizkid, Fivio Foreign, Blxst, Bas, Mereba, Wale, among others.

The event will also feature an on-stage reunion between Ja Rule and Ashanti. The fest will also host the first-ever performance of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I.

J. Cole announced the festival back in 2018 as a celebration of local music, art, food and culture, which was initially conceived as a way for the rapper to give back to his home state in shaping him to be the musician he is today.

The 2018 event was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. The event included SZA, Big Sean, and Young Thug, among others.

Dreamville Fest 2 days this year. April 2nd and 3rd. See you in NC Went crazy on the lineup

The first and only Dreamville Festival took place in Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park in April 2019. It drew over 40,000 fans with artists including Ari Lennox, 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, 6LACK, among others.

Another event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. This is the second time the event is being held since it was started in 2019.

