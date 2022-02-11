Where is Tomorrowland 2022? Dates, lineup, tickets, and all you need to know 

Tomorrowland 2022 will transpire at the De Schorre recreation area in Boom, Belgium. Boom is located between Antwerp and Brussels.

It will take place in the Belgian cities of Boom and Rumst on July 15-17, July 22-24, and July 29-31. (The event takes place in Boom, but the camping area is in nearby Rumst.) Passes for the 2021 event were automatically rolled over to 2022 shows for ticketholders.

With the addition of the third weekend — a one-time-only expansion done to make up for the losses incurred during the pandemic — new tickets have become available and are now on sale.

Details about Tomorrowland 2022

The Mega Festival attracts approximately 75,000 visitors per day and is regarded as one of the world's premier dance music events.

The festival is back in a big way after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Not only will the renowned Belgian mega-festival expand to three weekends in 2022, but it will also host a whopping 700 artists.

The festival's lineup, announced Thursday (February 10), includes Alesso, Above & Beyond, Nicole Moudaber, Diplo, Amelie Lens, Marshmello, Purple Disco Machine, Martin Garrix, Vintage Culture, and many more.

Eric Prydz will also perform his much-anticipated HOLO show, which will return to the UK's Creamfields South in June after a four-year hiatus before heading to Belgium.

Prydz performed his massive Holosphere show to a thrilling audience during the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2019, but this set had to be canceled during the second weekend due to technical difficulties.

Shaquille O'Neal's DJ project, DJ Diesel, will also make a return to Tomorrowland 2022. O'Neal went viral in 2019 after a video of him moshing to bass music at Tomorrowland 2019 went viral.

The festival has invited a large number of DJs, labels, and promoters to take over various stages at the event this year.

There will be stages curated by DJ Tennis, Adriatique, and Netsky, as well as showcases from Defected, Printworks, Anjunabeats, Tale Of Us' Afterlife, Drumcode, Amelie Lens' Exhale, Shogun Audio, and Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT.

And, as you've probably noticed, the stage hosts cover a wide range of fantastic electronic music genres, and this lineup just adds to that. For the festival's audience, world-class artists from many genres will perform.

The Mega Festival is getting closer to having the perfect electronic music lineup, with everything from Techno to Hardstyle, as well as Drum'n'Bass, House, EDM, and many other genres.

Check out the complete lineup below.

Tickets have sold out for both weekends since 2020. This year, though, the event has chosen to add a third weekend. New tickets will be available if you still want to participate in the comeback version. Pre-registration is currently open, and tickets for the Global Journey Packages will go on sale this weekend.

To enter Tomorrowland/DreamVille, you must be 18 years old. Even if they become 18 after the festival, people born in 2004 will be admitted. Anyone turning 18 in 2022 will be admitted.

This is a severe restriction, and anyone born in 2005 or after will not be allowed to enter, even if accompanied by an adult.

You will need to personalize your Tomorrowland confirmation e-ticket before receiving it. Each ticket must be addressed to a single person. Each visitor's identity will be confirmed before they are allowed access to the event grounds. More information for this year's edition of the event can be found via the festival's website.

