Marshmello returning to Fortnite item shop in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is barely underway, but it's already one of the biggest seasons in the game's history. It already has a Spider-Man collaboration, an entirely new map and bespoke weapons.

On the way are even more great additions: a Gears of War collaborative pack, a Matrix collaboration, a Book of Boba Fett collaboration, rideable animals and so much more.

A surprise addition to that list is the reappearance of Marshmello, one of three artists who has had a live concert in Fortnite. According to new reports, the renowned music producer and DJ will be returning to the Item Shop very soon.

Marshmello skin getting a new style in Fortnite Item Shop soon

Marshmello is an Icon Series Fortnite skin that was in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks as well as in the Marshmello Bundle that sold for 2,300 V-Bucks. This skin was first released in Season 7 and is part of the Marshmello Set. It has been in the Item Shop 14 times over the years.

Marshmello's skin cost 1,500 V-Bucks the first time (Image via Epic Games)

Marshmello's last appearance was 123 days ago on 14 December 2021. However, the game will witness his arrival once more. Marshmello confirmed this himself in an Instagram story, which has been shared by ShiinaBR.

Marshmello will return to the Item Shop on December 14! The outfit will have a new style!!

Not only will Marshmello return to the Item Shop, but he will also be getting a brand new style. It's unclear what the style(s) might look like, though the picture shared on Instagram is a safe bet. Nonetheless, this is huge news for the Fortnite community.

Both Travis Scott and Ariana Grande received skins for their concerts. However, Marshmello is getting a new style, which wasn't the case with the aforementioned artists.

Travis Scott is unlikely to get anything from Fortnite, but Ariana Grande has already received brand new skins for her role as an NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8.

This news has Fortnite players excited as Marshmello's concert was a huge success with his skin and cosmetics becoming very popular. There's no indication of whether or not the DJ is hosting an encore in Fortnite, but that would presumably be another huge milestone.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul