"I said you know I can DJ, and he laughed at me" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his passion for playing music at social events

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of many things and Disc Jockey is a part of that endless list. On that front he is known as DJ Diesel, the biggest DJ in the world.

The former LA Lakers center was billed to perform at the Sekai Day and Night Club in downtown Houston on Friday Night. Before the showdown, he met with Coco Rodriguez of FOX 26 for an exclusive interview.

One of the questions asked by the Fox 26 reporter was centered on how O'neal got into DJing. Shaq shared his story revolving around the adrenaline factor. Although he used to deejay in high school, his hunt for the next big thrill and pump got him back to the craft on a much bigger level. Watch the interview below.

Having attended a Tomorrowland festival, Shaq said it got his blood pumping and at that instant he knew he could do it, he had to do it.

"The AF, it stands for the Adrenaline Factor. For me it's all about the arrrhhhh! That's what drove me."

Shaquille O'Neal communicated to the promoter, telling him he can DJ, but the promoter, Logan, laughed and shrugged him off. Shaq knew he had to pay his dues so he started off as a celebrity DJ.

"He said you know I can DJ, and he laughed at me."

DJ Diesel - one of Shaquille O'Neal's multiple personalities

Shaquille O'Neal started his DJ career at TomorrowWorld in 2015 as a celebrity DJ. His debut performance saw him thrill tens of thousands of dance music fans.

Shaq's interest in music started at a very young age of 14. The Hall of Famer will do odd jobs just to garner money to buy himself his first set of turntables. His debut rap album peaked at no. 25 on the Billboard charts and saw him hit a million album sales milestone.

Shaquille O'Neal recently took to the road as he went on tour, which he tags "Summer with Shaq." This has seen him perform in various cities and stages, mixing EDM, Trap and Hip Hop. He has received lots of great reviews from fans and likewise, as he recently took on the 26,000 square foot club on Saint Emmanuel St., Houston.

