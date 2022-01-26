Top 5 rappers featuring Kanye West, J Cole, and more who have played college or high school varsity basketball

Basketball players and rappers are interlinked in many ways. The two industries share a major chunk of their fanbase, and both cultures have been influenced by the other. Rappers often namedrop NBA players in their songs, and can be seen courtside cheering for their favorite teams. Eminem roots for the Detroit Pistons, while Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg bleed purple and gold.

Several rappers write about basketball, and draw inspiration from the game. Terms like dunk, euro-step, crossover, etc and names like Jordan, LeBron, Curry and Magic are frequently found in their lyrics.

Most of the rappers today come from predominantly African-American neighborhoods, where playing basketball is very common. Many have tried playing organized sports and joined their school or college teams while dreaming of making it to the NBA.

On that note, here's a look at five rappers who have played organized basketball in either high school, college or at the professional level. Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, who is also known as "Dame DOLLA", is excluded, as he is enjoying a successful NBA career.

#5 Percy Romeo Miller - Romeo

Romeo Miller at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Percy Romeo Miller, commonly known as Romeo, is famous for his studio albums Lil' Romeo, Game Time, Romeoland and Gumbo Station. He has appeared in several movies also, and was a contestant in season 12 of Dancing with the Stars. He is the son of Percy 'Master P' Miller Sr., and just like his father, Romeo Miller too was involved in basketball at a young age.

Romeo played as a point guard in high school, averaging roughly 12 points and seven assists per game. He was then admitted into the USC on a basketball scholarship. He played for the Trojans for two years, from 2008 to 2010.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the only reason Romeo Miller got a scholarship offer was due to his father's influence and because he was friends with DeMar DeRozan.

Romeo's basketball career never kicked off, and he remained a subpar player, averaging mediocre numbers throughout his days in college. He did participate in the NBA's 2017 Celebrity All-Star Game, where his failed attempt to guard Jason Williams went viral.

#4 Kanye West

Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony of the Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is one of the most influential rappers and producers of all time. He is credited with developing the 'chipmunk soul' sampling style, and his creativity while using the human voice is unparalleled in the music industry.

If one wants a history lesson in Billboard's top charts, look no further than West's discography. He has dominated the rap space for years, and a feature by him can surge any song's listenership.

RapTV @raptvcom Kanye West’s Donda Academy basketball roster Kanye West’s Donda Academy basketball roster‼️🏀 https://t.co/vA3bIPFq1o

According to popular music channel RapTV, West played varsity basketball as a kid. Although there isn't much information on his basketball career, he has maintained his love for the sport.

He has built a school named 'Donda Academy' that focuses on high-level basketball, and his son Saint West has been seen hooping at the young age of six.

