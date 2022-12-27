"She so weird for that": Sia box braids controversy explained as singer's performance with North West goes viral

Australian singer and songwriter Sia made an appearance at the Kardashian family Christmas party to perform a duet with Kim Kardashian's daughter North, but people were completely distracted by a particular fashion choice made by the singer.
Sia and 9-year-old North stood in a giant gift box and sang the former's popular 2017 Christmas single, Snowman, while Kim recorded the performance for her Instagram stories. North was sporting a silver suit, whereas the singer wore a puffy white skirt, an oversized top, and a matching headpiece.
What confused the internet was not her outfit's large silhouette, but her hairstyle. The Cheap Thrills musician was seen sporting box braids, much to netizens' contempt. One user @nikayla_6 called her weird for choosing that particular style of braiding.
"She so weird for that 💀"
History of box braids explored as Sia faces backlash for wearing them at a Christmas party
Singer Sia was seen donning box braids for the Kardashian Family Christmas party and has since been called out by the internet for cultural appropriation.
Britannica defines cultural appropriation as follows:
"Cultural appropriation takes place when members of a majority group adopt cultural elements of a minority group in an exploitative, disrespectful, or stereotypical way."
For those who are unaware, box braids are three-strand braids with square-shaped sections made on the scalp. The braids are usually made all the way down so they stay intact without any reinforcement. Braids have been traced all throughout African history, and are usually used to differentiate tribes.
Braids were considered a social art but they were also a key feature in highlighting a woman's status in society, namely her marital status, age, religion, etc. They were also useful as a functional hairstyle by enslaved Black women, and form an integral part of Black culture.
While many versions of the braids are seen in popular culture today, Janet Jackson is largely credited for bringing them to mainstream media via the 1993 movie, Poetic Justice.
In addition, braids were synonymous with the Black Power Movement in the '60s and '70s with natural hair being on the come up.
Americans of color began sporting their ethnicity's natural hairstyles as a social statement to reject European standards of beauty. These hairstyles included braids, cornrows, and afros - most of which were deemed "unprofessional" in workplaces.
How netizens are reacting to Sia's box braids
Knowing the cultural significance of box braids, netizens have now taken to the internet to call Sia out for wearing them. For the longest time, the singer was popular for never showing her face, but covered it up with a large blonde straight haired wig cut in a bob style.
The internet was upset that she revealed her face and opted for box braids, which is cultural appropriation.
Sia is no stranger to controversy, especially criticism from marginalized groups. In her film Music, her depiction of autism was called out by many as ableist and received severe backlash for securing Golden Globe nominations.