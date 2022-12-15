Who is Andy Lassner? Upsetting video of former Ellen show producer and Stephen tWitch Boss surfaces online 

Stephen tWitch Boss, the famous DJ and executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The 40-year-old died by suicide, but the reason for the same is not yet known.

After the heartbreaking news shocked the world and fans, a video of Andy Lassner on the show surfaced on social media. Lassner, who is another executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a famous TV media personality, talks about how it is “okay to be sad” and “to reach out to someone.” The video also features Stephen tWitch Boss standing at the back as Andy says:

“Don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone”

Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار @yashar Watching my Andy Lassner say “it’s ok to be sad and reach out to each other,” and “don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone,” while tWitch stands behind him…



🥺 Watching my Andy Lassner say “it’s ok to be sad and reach out to each other,” and “don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone,” while tWitch stands behind him…🥺 https://t.co/x6tbJLtAUc

The video is now haunting netizens as many feel that nobody could have imagined the DJ to be in pain and ultimately commit suicide.

Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news and stated how tWitch was the “backbone of the family.” She also called him the “best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.” She said:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Andy Lassner, Stephen tWitch Boss' fellow EP, has worked on the Ellen show since its inception

Andy Lassner and Stephen tWitch Boss were both Executive Producers of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and as per many insiders, the two were very close on the set. Andy is a producer and writer known for his work in The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Family Game Fight, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, in 1966, Andy started working with the crew of the Ellen DeGeneres Show from its inception in 2003. Having spent almost 20 years on the show, the crew and the producers had a good bond. Lassner was also featured in many segments of the show.

Andy’s main job at the show is with the segment Average Andy, where he plays an average person contrasting with experts in their fields. Lassner has won more than 18 Daytime Emmy Awards for his contribution to TV Media.

Lassner is married to Lorie Lassner, and the couple has a daughter and twin sons. The family currently resides in Los Angeles.

People became curious about Lassner and who he was after the videos started doing the rounds on social media. Andy Lassner also shared a picture of himself, Stephen, and Ellen and tweeted:

It wasn’t just Andy who was saddened by the demise of his friend and co-worker, tWitch. Ellen was also deeply emotional and traumatized by the death of the producer of her show. Working with the Ellen DeGeneres Show team since 2014, Stephen became a crucial member of the show.

Once the news of his demise broke, Ellen shared an emotional post with an image of her hugging Stephen.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. https://t.co/lW8Q5HZonx

Netizens saddened after Boss is seen in Andy Lassner's video on social media

After the video, where Andy Lassner is talking about "feeling pain" and "talking to someone about it," with tWitch standing in the back, surfaced online, people were profoundly sad. They expressed how they could have never imagined Boss to be in pain.

AC @ACJC1288 @yashar You really don't know what someone is going through behind closed doors and behind their smiles @yashar You really don't know what someone is going through behind closed doors and behind their smiles

Several netizens also paid their tribute on social media after Stephen's demise.

Jolie @HeyImJolie Check on your "strong friends"

Check on your friends that "are always smiling"

Check on your "funny friends"

Check on your friends that "have it all"

Depression can make someone great at masking what is inside.

This hurts. RIP tWitch. Thank you for sharing yourself with the world Check on your "strong friends"Check on your friends that "are always smiling"Check on your "funny friends"Check on your friends that "have it all"Depression can make someone great at masking what is inside.This hurts. RIP tWitch. Thank you for sharing yourself with the world https://t.co/C98KqzOGng

Ashtynn @ThatsSoAshtynn I can't tell you how many times I've rewatched this performance when it first aired by Twitch and Alex Wong on SYTYCD. One of the best things that I've ever seen. RIP Twitch I can't tell you how many times I've rewatched this performance when it first aired by Twitch and Alex Wong on SYTYCD. One of the best things that I've ever seen. RIP Twitch 💔 https://t.co/84fj58PFr0

Johanna Fuentes, senior communications executive at Warner Bros Entertainment, also shared the video. She said:

“Have have been rooting for tWitch through every chapter, from when I first saw him audition on SYTYCD and every moment in between, including our work at WB and Ellen. An immense talent who brought joy to every room he walked into.

She added:

"Am devastated for Allison and their kids, for his friends and his family. He was such a bright light. As Andy said it best as the show wrapped – let’s keep each other close. Don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone. Anyone.”

While it is still not clear why tWitch committed suicide, instances like these have become a matter of concern, as many emphasize how people appear to be happy on the outside, but the reality might be different.

Many social media users are also creating awareness about getting help and how it is okay to be in pain or sorrow.

