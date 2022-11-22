The historical drama The King’s Affection is now crowned with the title of becoming the first Korean drama to bag an award at the 50th International Emmy Awards.

On November 21 local time, at the opening ceremony of the International Emmy Awards held in New York, The King’s Affection bagged the Best Telenovela Award. The show won a reputed award among the fierce competition, beating other nominees like Two Lives from Spain, You Are My Hero from China, and others.

The show received appreciation and praise for its beautiful storytelling and riveting way of conveying the drama’s message. It revolves around the life of a girl compelled to disguise herself as a man after the untimely death of her brother.

Unique and incredible storyline The King’s Affection

The gender-bender drama The King’s Affection showcases the story of twins. Set in the Joseon era, giving birth to twins was considered taboo. Subsequently, the Crown Prince’s wife gave birth to the twins.

The Crown Prince’s wife sends their daughter away to protect her from getting killed. Years later, the daughter somehow comes back and eventually becomes the Crown Prince. When her brother meets an untimely death, her mother compels her to disguise her as the Crown Prince to protect herself.

The drama featured actress Park Eun-bin and SF9’s Rowoon. They succeeded in engrossing the audience with their compelling acting skills.

Park Eun-bin played the role of Lee Hwi and Rowoon played the role of Jung Ji-won. Jung Ji-won was seen protecting and helping out Lee Hwi in the drama from perilous circumstances.

The head of the production network for the drama also commented on the win. Lee Geon-joon, who heads the KBS Drama Center, commented:

“I am so happy that The King’s Affection won the first-ever International Emmy as a Korean Drama, and it’s pleasure to have the potential of Korean Dramas as a whole receive recognition.”

Lee Geon-joon proudly states that he feels responsible when Korean Dramas receive so much love from fans all over the globe. He states:

“I feel an immense sense of responsibility during this time when K-content is receiving so much love around the world. We will do our best so that KBS dramas can play a large role in maintaining the potential of Korean content.”

The cast, including actors and production teams, has done an incredible job.

K-drama fans celebrating the grand win

Fans are completely satisfied with The King’s Affection win at the International Emmy Awards. Some fans even claimed that the drama would win the moment Park Eun-bin pulled off her character.

Reign🐳Extraordinary Park Eunbin ❤️ @she_reigns__



First ever Korean Drama to ever win @ iEmmys!



#TheKingsAffection #ParkEunBin #Rowoon #thekingsaffectioninternationalemmyawards2022 Congratulations to the who whole casts and crews of The King’s Affection for winning “Best Telenovela” at 2022 International Emmy Awards !First ever Korean Drama to ever win @ iEmmys! Congratulations to the who whole casts and crews of The King’s Affection for winning “Best Telenovela” at 2022 International Emmy Awards !First ever Korean Drama to ever win @ iEmmys!#TheKingsAffection #ParkEunBin #Rowoon #thekingsaffectioninternationalemmyawards2022 https://t.co/LXaKaJPyb8

adri | YEONMO EMMY WINNER @jbbarnxs we already knew the king's affection would win an emmy the moment lee hwi pulled up looking like this we already knew the king's affection would win an emmy the moment lee hwi pulled up looking like this https://t.co/Bs81taTPuV

The drama has created a historic moment for K-drama lovers worldwide.

𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 🐰🍀 @eunbin_yeppeuda Aaaaaa I'm really so happy This drama brought me to love and stan Park Eun Bin The King's Affection making it in a history of KdramasAaaaaa I'm really so happyThis drama brought me to love and stan Park Eun Bin The King's Affection making it in a history of Kdramas ✨ Aaaaaa I'm really so happy 😭 This drama brought me to love and stan Park Eun Bin 😭 https://t.co/C0ucERAAcr

rowoon archive @rwarchive Kim Rowoon you did a good job in Emmy Awarded The King’s Affection Kim Rowoon you did a good job in Emmy Awarded The King’s Affection https://t.co/CIsav5zI2Z

Korean Dramas and their consumption is increasing rapidly worldwide. The powerful storytelling, captivating visuals, and incredible acting of the actors are winning the hearts of the audience.

Congratulations to the entire production team of The King’s Affection on their win.

Poll : 0 votes