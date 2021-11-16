The King’s Affection, episode 11: Lee Hwi’s secret is now out, Hyun confesses too

Lee Hwi’s (Park Eun Bin) secret in The King’s Affection, episode 11, is out, and the King now knows that the Crown Prince of their country is a fraud.

Lee Hwi is the actual Crown Prince’s twin sister, and she lived as the Crown Prince to ensure that her mother, among others, was safeguarded.

On the day she was born, the former King and his advisor decided that the birth of twins in a royal family was unheard of and seen as a misfortune.

So they decided to kill the daughter at birth. However, the Crown Princess at the time did not want to kill her daughter. So she staged the baby’s death and left the baby outside the palace. The girl returned to the royal palace as a teenage maid.

How was Lee Hwi’s secret outed to the King in The King’s Affection, episode 11

The Crown Prince who survived spotted her and used her to leave the palace without getting caught. They switched places, and he left this girl called Dam I, actually his twin sister, at the palace to take care of his affairs with the help of his close aid. The current King, Dam I’s father, was not aware that his daughter had survived.

It had been years since the Crown Prince was killed when dressed as Dam I. Now, the King has chanced upon Lee Hwi, who is actually Dam I in her brother’s place, trying out shoes meant for women with her hair left down in The King’s Affection, episode 11.

Why did the King come to the Crown Prince’s quarter in The King’s Affection, episode 11?

The reason why the King visited his son’s quarters so late in the night in The King’s Affection, episode 11, was not revealed. Instead, viewers can speculate that the Crown Prince’s recent actions did not match the King’s expectations.

Until The King’s Affection, episode 11, Lee Hwi had ensured that she did not cross her maternal grandfather, aka the Left State Councilor. She worked purely to survive life in the palace and kept her gender a secret. This secret is a dangerous one that could lead to Lee Hwi’s death.

However, in The King’s Affection, episode 11, Lee Hwi decided that she no longer wanted to stand by as unfair acts by noblemen and the royal family were swept under the rug. She decided to punish her uncle for killing a maid that she had protected, and her uncle ended up dead.

The ministers and scholars of Hanyang gathered to ask for the Crown Prince’s dethronement and exile in The King’s Affection, episode 11. This could have worried the King.

He could have also been curious about Lee Hwi really going against her maternal grandfather.

Hyun revealed that he knew the truth about Lee Hwi in The King’s Affection, episode 11

On the other hand, it is not just the King who has come to learn the truth about Lee Hwi. She is shocked to learn from Hyun, her cousin, that he knew the truth about her from the very beginning. He had eavesdropped on a conversation between Dam I and her mother.

In The King’s Affection, episode 11, he revealed that the only thought he had had since he learned the truth was to ensure that she stayed protected.

Edited by Ravi Iyer