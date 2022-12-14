What happened to DJ Stephen Twitch from Ellen? Tributes pour in as popular artist passes away at 40

Well-known television personality DJ Stephen Twitch recently passed away on December 13 at the age of 40 after committing suicide.
Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, paid tribute to him by saying that Stephen never turned his back on his family, friends, and community and was the best husband and father. Holker continued:
“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”
Holker reported that her husband left their residence without taking the car. The cops were then called by someone from a hotel in Los Angeles, where they found Stephen with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The reason behind his suicide remains unknown, and further clarity on the same is awaited.
Netizens pay tribute to DJ Stephen Twitch on Twitter
DJ Stephen Twitch gained recognition all these years for his frequent appearances on television and in films, helping him build a strong fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
DJ Stephen Twitch appeared in several TV shows
Born on September 29, 1982, Stephen started his career by appearing in shows like The Wade Robson Project and So You Think You Can Dance. He also appeared in films like Step Up Revolution, Blades of Glory, and Hairspray.
He remained a part of the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Dance for a long time. After failing to secure a position in the Top 20 in season 3, he returned the following season, where he was paired with Katee Shean. Stephen eventually emerged as a runner-up.
Stephen and Katee participated again in the fifth season of the show. Following his continuous appearances in multiple seasons in recent years, he was chosen to be on the judges’ panel starting this year.
DJ Stephen Twitch then appeared as a host alongside his wife Allison Holker in the popular documentary series, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. The main focus of the series was on weddings that were organized at sites owned by Disney.
He gained recognition after making a guest appearance as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He joined as the show’s co-executive producer after six years. DJ Stephen was featured in an episode of the ABC sitcom Modern Family, and played himself in the Freeform romantic sitcom Young & Hungry.
He hosted another reality show, The Real Dirty Dancing, which premiered this year on Fox. He appeared in a few web series and his filmography includes a few titles like Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, Step Up: All Time, Magic Mike XXL, and more.
Stephen is survived by his wife Allison Holker, son Maddox Laurel Boss, daughter Zaia Boss, and stepdaughter Weslie Renae Boss.