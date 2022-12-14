What happened to DJ Stephen Twitch from Ellen? Tributes pour in as popular artist passes away at 40

Well-known television personality DJ Stephen Twitch recently passed away on December 13 at the age of 40 after committing suicide.

Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, paid tribute to him by saying that Stephen never turned his back on his family, friends, and community and was the best husband and father. Holker continued:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh #Twitch BREAKING. Stephen tWitch Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, is dead at age 40 - and according to TMZ, it appears to be a suicide. #RIP BREAKING. Stephen tWitch Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, is dead at age 40 - and according to TMZ, it appears to be a suicide. #RIP #Twitch https://t.co/Kh1wW5diGS

Holker reported that her husband left their residence without taking the car. The cops were then called by someone from a hotel in Los Angeles, where they found Stephen with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The reason behind his suicide remains unknown, and further clarity on the same is awaited.

Netizens pay tribute to DJ Stephen Twitch on Twitter

DJ Stephen Twitch gained recognition all these years for his frequent appearances on television and in films, helping him build a strong fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Sir @SIr_Claudius_1 🏽🕊️ Prayers out to his family. @Variety No way! Everyone is struggling or going through something heavy right now it seems. If you can find happiness, joy, love & light anywhere, please run toward it & hold on for dear life. So sad. #RIP DJ Stephen Twitch🏽🕊️ Prayers out to his family. @Variety No way! Everyone is struggling or going through something heavy right now it seems. If you can find happiness, joy, love & light anywhere, please run toward it & hold on for dear life. So sad. #RIP DJ Stephen Twitch 💙🙏🏽🕊️ Prayers out to his family.

DJ Pauly D @DJPaulyD

sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. RIP TWITCH Damn this is sad news.sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends.RIP TWITCH Damn this is sad news. sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH

lil queen @nochillnala This story is a sad reminder to stay compassionate, bc we don’t really know what people deal with… Sending condolences to his wife, kids and everyone else effected by this news RIP Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss (Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ)This story is a sad reminder to stay compassionate, bc we don’t really know what people deal with… Sending condolences to his wife, kids and everyone else effected by this news RIP Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss (Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ) 💔 This story is a sad reminder to stay compassionate, bc we don’t really know what people deal with… Sending condolences to his wife, kids and everyone else effected by this news 😔 https://t.co/BbGZkeO6L3

Natasha Gargiulo @NatashaGargiulo RIP shocked & saddened over the passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' w/ wife @allisonholker

condolences to his family

📸 @imdbpro #CriticsChoice A week ago this is what I saw on the #celebrateblackcinema carpet?! #TWitch RIP shocked & saddened over the passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' w/ wife @allisonholkercondolences to his family A week ago this is what I saw on the #celebrateblackcinema carpet?! #TWitch 😢💔RIP shocked & saddened over the passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' w/ wife @allisonholker 😢 condolences to his family 📸 @imdbpro #CriticsChoice https://t.co/vJ7Y57naTI

Darlene Martin @dmartin2116133 @stephtwitchboss

You never know what someone is going through. Give the people you love their flowers while they are here. Say “I love you” more because tomorrow isn’t promised #ripDJStephenTwitchBoss @elonmusk @TheEllenShow RIP DJ Stephen ‘Twitch’ BossYou never know what someone is going through. Give the people you love their flowers while they are here. Say “I love you” more because tomorrow isn’t promised RIP DJ Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss 💔@stephtwitchboss You never know what someone is going through. Give the people you love their flowers while they are here. Say “I love you” more because tomorrow isn’t promised💯 #ripDJStephenTwitchBoss @elonmusk @TheEllenShow https://t.co/iEYbTHlF4k

Wall Street Queen @WallStreetQuee2 This is devastating news. Stephen "Twitch" Boss, dancer and Ellen's longtime DJ, died after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. RIP Twitch. This is devastating news. Stephen "Twitch" Boss, dancer and Ellen's longtime DJ, died after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. RIP Twitch. https://t.co/BARNHxCYif

Phat Rabbit Healer🙏🏽 @KameronRaji Stephen “tWitch” Boss had such an amazing talent and a wonderful career outside of being “Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ” and that should be noted.



I get that he’s widely known as that, but let’s not minimize his career to just that as we remember him today.



RIP to that talented man. Stephen “tWitch” Boss had such an amazing talent and a wonderful career outside of being “Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ” and that should be noted. I get that he’s widely known as that, but let’s not minimize his career to just that as we remember him today.RIP to that talented man.

Princess Billionaire A @AmeenhaLee Mental health is so real. You never know what others face in the dark. RIP DJ Stephen TwitchMental health is so real. You never know what others face in the dark. RIP DJ Stephen Twitch🙏💗 Mental health is so real. You never know what others face in the dark.

Alexxander Maishera Sam-Tsokwa @alexandermay91 🏼🕊 RIP Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show is gone... 🏼🕊 RIP Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show is gone... 🙏🏼🕊 RIP Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show is gone...😥 https://t.co/IQD7xcn6VN

DJ Stephen Twitch appeared in several TV shows

Born on September 29, 1982, Stephen started his career by appearing in shows like The Wade Robson Project and So You Think You Can Dance. He also appeared in films like Step Up Revolution, Blades of Glory, and Hairspray.

He remained a part of the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Dance for a long time. After failing to secure a position in the Top 20 in season 3, he returned the following season, where he was paired with Katee Shean. Stephen eventually emerged as a runner-up.

DJ Stephen Twitch was known for his appearances on various reality shows (Image via Paul Redmond/Getty Images)

Stephen and Katee participated again in the fifth season of the show. Following his continuous appearances in multiple seasons in recent years, he was chosen to be on the judges’ panel starting this year.

DJ Stephen Twitch then appeared as a host alongside his wife Allison Holker in the popular documentary series, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. The main focus of the series was on weddings that were organized at sites owned by Disney.

He gained recognition after making a guest appearance as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He joined as the show’s co-executive producer after six years. DJ Stephen was featured in an episode of the ABC sitcom Modern Family, and played himself in the Freeform romantic sitcom Young & Hungry.

He hosted another reality show, The Real Dirty Dancing, which premiered this year on Fox. He appeared in a few web series and his filmography includes a few titles like Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, Step Up: All Time, Magic Mike XXL, and more.

Stephen is survived by his wife Allison Holker, son Maddox Laurel Boss, daughter Zaia Boss, and stepdaughter Weslie Renae Boss.

