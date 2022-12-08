Who was Janis Hunter Gaye? Marvin Gaye's wife dies aged 66

Marvin Gaye’s second wife, Janis Hunter Gaye, recently passed away on December 3 at the age of 66.

Janis’ daughter and former actress Nona Gaye revealed the news, stating that her mother did everything she could to save her father’s legacy. Nona said that Janis’ love for her husband, children, grandson, and friends was unending:

“She was the most influential woman in my life and many others. I believe once you met my mother Jan, she wasn’t a woman you could ever forget.”

Nona mentioned in the statement that she would never get to see her mother again but is satisfied that she has gone to a peaceful place where her husband is.

Details of Janis Hunter Gaye's death have not been disclosed, except that she passed away at her residence on Rhodes Island.

Janis Hunter Gaye was an inspiration for one of Marvin Gaye’s songs

Although Janis Hunter Gaye’s main profession has not been revealed yet, she specifically gained recognition for her marriage to Marvin Gaye. Marvin's love for Janis led to the creation of the single Jan and an album, I Want You, released in 1976.

Janis also lent her voice to Marvin’s song, Got To Give It Up. Marvin performed at the Oakland Coliseum in 1974 wearing a red cap, denim shirt, and silver red-laced platform boots. All of his outfits were chosen by Janis.

Janis’ father was Slim Gaillard, who was a singer and musician. While she never followed in her father’s footsteps, she guided her daughter’s career in the entertainment industry.

Janis Hunter Gaye and Marvin Gaye’s relationship timeline

Janis Hunter Gaye and Marvin Gaye first met in 1973 and dated for some time. They eventually started living together and their daughter Nona was born the following year.

Marvin Gaye and Janis Hunter Gaye exchanged vows in 1977 (Image via James Henkel/Facebook)

The duo tied the knot in 1977 and their relationship was also featured on Marvin’s album, I Want You. However, Janis filed for divorce after two years for various issues like domestic abuse, drug use, and more. The divorce was finalized in February 1981.

The pair remained close friends and although they tried to reconcile prior to Marvin’s death, things did not work out.

Marvin Gaye was known as Prince of Motown and Prince of Soul

Marvin Gaye was popular for his singles like Ain’t That Peculiar, How Sweet It Is, and more. He even collaborated with artists like Mary Wells, Kim Weston, Diana Ross, and others.

His albums What’s Going On and Let’s Get It On received a good response from critics and audiences.

Marvin was shot dead by his father Marvin Gay Sr. in April 1984. The incident happened due to an argument, and Gay Sr. was ordered to serve a suspended sentence of six years alongside probation for five years.

