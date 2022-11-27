Balenciaga $25 million lawsuit explained as brand sues producers over controversial children ad campaign

Balenciaga is suing the production company and set designer responsible for a recent ad campaign that featured some questionable themes.

The high fashion French brand filed the necessary court documents on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Children posed with questionable items (image via Twitter)

Balenciaga faced severe backlash following the release of their Spring 2023 ad campaign that went viral after they posted images that suggested children partaking in bondage acts with teddy bears.

They have since taken down the posts from their site and social media pages, along with issuing an apology.

Balenciaga ad scandal reportedly invoked severe hate mails

Balenciaga is suing the production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for $25 million after they released an ad campaign for the brand showing young children posing with teddy bears that appeared to be dressed in bondage gear.

The now taken down controversial image from Balenciaga's ad campaign (Image via Balenciaga)

The brand seeks redressal for damage made to its reputation following the release of the ad showcasing its plush bear bags. They took to Instagram Stories to apologize for the matter, claiming they take the issue "very seriously."

The luxury brand also announced that they will take legal steps against North Six Inc. as they used unapproved items for the shoot. The apology was as follows:

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring '23 campaign photoshoot."

They further announced their stance on promoting child security and condemned the inferred themes in the images produced.

"We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Another still from the campaign (image via Twitter)

The court documents stated that North Six Inc. and Des Jardins used themes and prop items without informing Balenciaga, an act which they claimed was “malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless.”

The papers also stated that this action has evoked the public and the media to falsely associate the brand with the "repulsive and deeply disturbing" themes on the subject in question.

It concluded that the "production company must be held responsible for all the harm" caused by the aforementioned association.

Balenciaga lends blame to third-party production company, netizens think it is equally responsible

The photographer accepts no accountability for the campaign (Image via gabriele galimbert)

The campaign originally featured dozens of new products such as homeware, pet ware, toys, and scents. The range also included everyday items and limited edition collectibles, along with bespoke furniture. The series was shot by photographer Gabriele Galimberti.

Balenciaga's ad campaign was received badly, with claims that the brand was promoting s*xualizing children for the sake of publicity. Among posing with teddy bears wearing bondage-inspired outfits, the children also posed with several empty wine glasses.

In addition, there seems to be a poorly hidden document containing the Supreme Court details about virtual child p*rnography.

Looks like the case mentioned in the slip opinion is Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition. Although the full case name is obscured by other paper, in context that citation would make sense.

Gabriele Galimbert distanced himself from the campaign, claiming that he had no liberty over the choice of models, the problematic theme, or the combination of both. He was assigned to light the given scene and shoot it according to his signature style.

Though the French brand apologized and took the post down, netizens did not accept the apology and claimed that it was a publicity stunt. They also alleged that the campaign was most definitely approved by higher-ups and thus could not be a "mistake" or "oversight."

