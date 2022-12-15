Stephen Boss net worth: DJ Twitch from Ellen's salary explored after untimely death at 40

On Tuesday, December 13, Stephen Boss, aka Twitch (stylized as tWitch), the famous DJ and host from The Ellen DeGeneres Show passed away, leaving his fans heartbroken.
His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news of his death while speaking to the American magazine People. She talked about how Boss impacted their family's lives and was their "backbone." Allison asked for privacy as she shared her last message for her late spouse.
Allison Holker Boss' official statement to People read:
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
She continued to speak about her husband as she shared:
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
She also expressed her love for Stephen Boss, aka Twitch, as she concluded:
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
Boss' untimely demise has come as a shock to many, and tributes have already started pouring in on social media.
DJ Stephen Boss, professionally known as Twitch's salary was estimated to be around $1 million
Boss' artistic career kicked off after appearing on multiple talent shows, including So You Think You Can Dance, as a contestant. His career spanned almost 19 years and he worked as a dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, DJ, and TV personality.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, the late star had a net worth of around $5 million at the time of his passing, while his salary was estimated to be around $1 million.
Needless to say, the unfortunate death of the well-known TV personality and influencer has garnered attention from many social media users, celebrities, and fans. Several individuals, including the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kalen Allen, Eric Alper, Brad Meltzer, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more, have paid tribute to Stephen Boss, aka Twitch on social media.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after the news of Boss' untimely demise broke out:
How did Stephen Boss, aka Twitch, pass away?
According to multiple sources, Boss reportedly died by suicide. The Los Angeles Police Department found his lifeless body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Los Angeles hotel. Many publications further reported that Boss' wife informed LAPD officials that he was missing after he left their home without his car.
Stephen Boss was married to Allison Holker Boss. Like Twitch, she is also a dancer, choreographer, and actress while also being a past contestant on SYTYCD. Boss is survived by Allison and their three children.