Stephen Boss net worth: DJ Twitch from Ellen's salary explored after untimely death at 40

On Tuesday, December 13, Stephen Boss, aka Twitch (stylized as tWitch), the famous DJ and host from The Ellen DeGeneres Show passed away, leaving his fans heartbroken.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news of his death while speaking to the American magazine People. She talked about how Boss impacted their family's lives and was their "backbone." Allison asked for privacy as she shared her last message for her late spouse.

Allison Holker Boss' official statement to People read:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued to speak about her husband as she shared:

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

She also expressed her love for Stephen Boss, aka Twitch, as she concluded:

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss' untimely demise has come as a shock to many, and tributes have already started pouring in on social media.

DJ Stephen Boss, professionally known as Twitch's salary was estimated to be around $1 million

Boss' artistic career kicked off after appearing on multiple talent shows, including So You Think You Can Dance, as a contestant. His career spanned almost 19 years and he worked as a dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, DJ, and TV personality.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the late star had a net worth of around $5 million at the time of his passing, while his salary was estimated to be around $1 million.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. https://t.co/lW8Q5HZonx

Needless to say, the unfortunate death of the well-known TV personality and influencer has garnered attention from many social media users, celebrities, and fans. Several individuals, including the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kalen Allen, Eric Alper, Brad Meltzer, Yvette Nicole Brown, and more, have paid tribute to Stephen Boss, aka Twitch on social media.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after the news of Boss' untimely demise broke out:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong.

🕊️ Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️

yvette nicole brown @YNB



Oh, tWitch!



If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988.



Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD . He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.Oh, tWitch!If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide tmz.com/2022/12/14/ste… via @TMZ What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!💔If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide tmz.com/2022/12/14/ste… via @TMZ

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh #Twitch BREAKING. Stephen tWitch Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, is dead at age 40 - and according to TMZ, it appears to be a suicide. #RIP BREAKING. Stephen tWitch Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres' talk show, is dead at age 40 - and according to TMZ, it appears to be a suicide. #RIP #Twitch https://t.co/Kh1wW5diGS

Jerry Avenaim @avenaim Such a sad morning waking up to the news my pal Stephen Boss tWitch took his life at age 40.



He was lightning in a bottle, always full of electrifying energy whenever we worked together. Rest Easy. Such a sad morning waking up to the news my pal Stephen Boss tWitch took his life at age 40. He was lightning in a bottle, always full of electrifying energy whenever we worked together. Rest Easy. https://t.co/Sg1T5JOEjF

Brad Meltzer @bradmeltzer Just heard Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died by apparent suicide. I met him years ago, and he was so kind to me and my daughter, inviting me to take her to her favorite show at the time, #SYTYCD . If you need help, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Just heard Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died by apparent suicide. I met him years ago, and he was so kind to me and my daughter, inviting me to take her to her favorite show at the time, #SYTYCD. If you need help, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). https://t.co/mzV2MTOgRp

SOUND @itsavibe I was just crying a few months ago seeing Twitch's last episode on Ellen, watching it today again is surreal



RIP Stephen "tWitch" Boss who died from a self inflicted gunshot today at 40 years old I was just crying a few months ago seeing Twitch's last episode on Ellen, watching it today again is surreal RIP Stephen "tWitch" Boss who died from a self inflicted gunshot today at 40 years old https://t.co/AUN3t85NCM

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper If Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's passing should tell us anything, it's that we never know what anyone else might be going through. Treat people with a little bit more kindness this season.

RIP Twitch. If Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's passing should tell us anything, it's that we never know what anyone else might be going through. Treat people with a little bit more kindness this season.RIP Twitch. https://t.co/T2OyCZWbDt

Kalen Allen @TheKalenAllen To the man upstairs, please welcome the best dance partner, faux DJ, and host… Stephen "tWitch" Boss! Take care of him and take care of his family. You've gained an angel who needs no introduction.



Just keep dancing. To the man upstairs, please welcome the best dance partner, faux DJ, and host… Stephen "tWitch" Boss! Take care of him and take care of his family. You've gained an angel who needs no introduction.Just keep dancing.

Mira Sorvino @MiraSorvino My son just called me to let me know tWitch, Stephen Boss, has passed. I send love & will pray for Allison Holker & their 3 children.I am so sad- his joyful talent lit up our hearts from the time my kids were small. Hold your loved ones dear!!This life is not promised to anyone.. My son just called me to let me know tWitch, Stephen Boss, has passed. I send love & will pray for Allison Holker & their 3 children.I am so sad- his joyful talent lit up our hearts from the time my kids were small. Hold your loved ones dear!!This life is not promised to anyone..

Johnathan (he) @JohnathanPerk Another one. Rest in Power Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss—dead at only 40. We connected on IG years ago and shared laughs and heartfelt exchanges over a number of subjects, including interracial marriage and his love the Hounds. This is brutal.🖤🖤 Another one. Rest in Power Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss—dead at only 40. We connected on IG years ago and shared laughs and heartfelt exchanges over a number of subjects, including interracial marriage and his love the Hounds. This is brutal.🖤🖤 https://t.co/5jra2Yb3Vl

How did Stephen Boss, aka Twitch, pass away?

According to multiple sources, Boss reportedly died by suicide. The Los Angeles Police Department found his lifeless body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Los Angeles hotel. Many publications further reported that Boss' wife informed LAPD officials that he was missing after he left their home without his car.

Stephen Boss was married to Allison Holker Boss. Like Twitch, she is also a dancer, choreographer, and actress while also being a past contestant on SYTYCD. Boss is survived by Allison and their three children.

