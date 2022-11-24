Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movies: 5 roles played the actor

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, despite having strong roots in professional wrestling, has become one of Hollywood's most popular actors over time. He has done films in a variety of genres, with action and adventure being the most dominant in his filmography.

His most recent film, Black Adam, was released in theaters on October 22, 2022, and opened to fairly negative reviews. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video after it premiered on the platform on November 22, 2022.

Also starring Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi in important roles, the film follows Black Adam, who was imprisoned thousands of years ago for using his almighty powers for vengeance. Now free, he is opposed by the Justice Society, whom he has to fight to continue using his powers.

With the recent release of Black Adam on Prime Video, here are five of The Rock's most powerful roles amidst the variety of characters he has portrayed.

The Rock's five best film roles so far

1) As Maui from Moana

Maui from Moana (Image via The Hollywood Reporter)

One of the most unexpected movies in The Rock's filmography, Moana is probably his finest. The actor lent his voice to one of the most beloved and popular Disney characters, Maui. As part of his role, he also sang the song You're Welcome, which also became widely popular as most songs from Disney films.

Moana follows the titular young daughter of an island chief, who sets out on a journey to restore the heart of a goddess (representative of nature), when the habitat in the forest starts getting eaten away by foreign agents.

The Rock plays Maui, a demi-god who accompanies Moana through the ups and downs of her journey. He is one of the most pleasing characters in the film and makes the most mundane scenes extremely lively with his impeccable sense of humor.

Dwayne Johnson's performance in Moana earned him quite a lot of praise and continues to be one of his most memorable performances.

2) As Ray in San Andreas

The Rock in San Andreas (Image via HBO Max)

The 2015 disaster film stars The Rock as a rescue chopper-pilot who joins forces with his wife to protect their daughter after a high-intensity earthquake strikes. The couple tries to rescue their child before another earthquake occurs.

San Andreas wasn't very critically appreciated. However, it went on to become a massive commercial success, owing to the pacing of the film and Dwayne Johnson's role. The film has the actor in his comfort zone of playing an intense character stuck in a no-nonsense situation, requiring him to bring out some heaviness to the role and thrilling action sequences.

The graphics in the film also make it one of the most visually thrilling movies of the actor. The film also stars Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario in important roles.

3) As Mathayus in The Mummy Returns

The Mummy Returns (Image via Entertainment Weekly)

Any list of The Rock's film appearances must have The Mummy Returns as it is his very first film appearance and made him widely popular, owing to the existing popularity of the franchise. It is a sequel to the 1999 film The Mummy and stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and John Hannah in lead roles.

Dwayne Johnson in The Mummy Returns plays the role of a greedy Scorpion King who wishes to conquer the world. His role is fairly antagonistic and The Rock's build, for which he is widely famous, made him appropriate for the powerful role.

While The Mummy Returns proved to be commercially successful, it wasn't praised much critically. It went on to be seen as more of a superficial film as compared to the first film in the franchise which won it many fans.

4) As Dr. Xander "Smolder" Bravestone in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Image via IMDB)

Another film that is part of a widely famous film franchise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has The Rock playing the role of an experienced and confident archeologist. He is once again in his comfort zone of action and adventure with an added element of fantasy and fiction.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is among the more critically well-received films on this list and was also a massive commercial success. It was deemed a highly entertaining film with some compelling performances, despite weak writing.

The movie also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillen, and Alex Wolff in other important roles alongside the Rock.

5) As Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious

Fast and Furious (Image via Digital Spy)

Starting from Fast Five, the Rock has appeared in five Fast & Furious films so far. Considering his prominence in the franchise, it would be unfair to discuss Dwayne Johnson's roles in Hollywood without a mention of not just one of the most successful films in the actor's career but one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood itself.

The Fast & Furious series probably defines everything The Rock is comfortable doing on screen. The films are packed with action and are as fast-paced as the genre demands them to be.

The Fast and Furious films are also one of the central reasons for Dwayne Johnson being so popular among fans of the action genre.

