Brendan Fraser TV shows: 5 roles he has played including the CW series Professionals

Brendan Fraser's range of acting has made him one of the most familiar faces in Hollywood. He spent most of his childhood in America despite being born to Canadian parents. The diversity he displays in his films also made him a fan-favorite star, apart from being a critically appreciated artist.

The 53-year-old actor has starred in many films and TV shows of various genres over the past few decades. However, his most memorable roles are in popular comedies, where he proved his impeccable comic timing and sense of humor. His roles in Furry Vengeance, The Mummy, and Journey to the Center of the Earth are some of the best-starred films in his oeuvre.

While Brendan Fraser hasn't been much active on television, his appearance on Saturday Night Live and his brief voice role in The Simpsons were fairly well received. His other shows, such as Trust and Condor, do not offer much scope in terms of his screen presence. However, in Professionals, Fraser has played a much more visible role.

Professionals is one of the first TV series that sees Brendan Fraser in a central role. The show revolves around a billionaire and a medical visionary who turns into a counterintelligence officer following the explosion of a medical satellite. Professionals will premiere in the US on CW on October 11, 2022.

Trust, Condor, and three more shows starring Brendan Fraser

1) Trust (2018)

Brendan Fraser in a still from Trust (Image via YouTube)

Trust is a limited series that premiered in 2018 on FX. The ten-episode-long series is directed by Danny Boyle and revolves around the abduction of John Paul Getty III. John is the heir to the Getty oil fortune, with the Gettys being among some of the wealthiest and most dysfunctional families in the world. Trust is set in 1973 Italy, where the abduction occurred.

The show's authenticity in its portrayal of Italy has been widely acclaimed as the backdrop and the characters reflected Italian culture with honesty. Brendan Fraser has an interesting role in the show as he plays the chief-of-security for John Paul Getty III and frequently speaks to the audience. His performance as the unconventional, fourth-wall-breaking character has been highly acclaimed.

2) Doom Patrol (2019-present)

A still from Doom Patrol (Image via IMDB)

Doom Patrol is an unconventional, nuanced take on the superhero genre. It explores the journey of superheroes with traumatic flashbacks and disturbing scars from the past. Each of the heroes in Doom Patrol gains superhuman abilities after meeting with a deeply agonizing accident. The crux of the plot engages with how the heroes deal with personal and social troubles to overcome massive obstacles.

Doom Patrol premiered in 2019 and has been made into three seasons since. The fourth season is set to be released on December 8, 2022, with all three seasons streaming on HBO Max. Brendan Fraser plays Cliff Steele, whose brain is transplanted into a robot's body after an accident. Fraser only lends his voice to the character in the present while he appears on screen only during the flashbacks.

3) Condor (2018-2021)

A still from Condor (Image via IMDB)

Based on the novel Six Days of Condor by James Grady, Condor follows Joe Turner, a passionate young man who joins the CIA and wishes to reform it from within. However, the killing of several employees at his office soon forces him to get involved in a larger battle with the major industrial and systemic forces. The show is a full-fledged thriller that keeps the suspense until the end.

Condor premiered in 2018 and has been subsequently made into two whole seasons. With Max Irons playing Joe Turner, Brendan Fraser is a recurring character throughout the first season of the show. The show has been widely watched and appreciated for how it elevates the action and thriller genre. The pacing of the film is particularly acclaimed.

4) Texas Rising (2015)

Brendan Fraser in a still from Texas Rising (Image via Twitter)

Texas Rising is a five-episode mini-series that premiered on History Channel in 2015. It explores the creation of the Texas Rangers and the events during the Texas revolution against Mexico. The show follows the battle for an independent Texas. The historical events are covered interestingly and also manage to make the experience emotional and cinematic.

However, the show has been widely criticized for its politically ignorant narrative and the kind of stereotypes it reinforced. The objectivity and reliability of the History Channel made the audience question the poetic license and artistic freedom that the makers took while retelling the story. Brendan Fraser plays the role of Billy Anderson, one of the Texas Rangers in the series.

5) Professionals (2020-present)

Fraser in a still from Professionals (Image via IMDB)

Professionals remain one of Fraser's most famous works as his role in the series is larger than in most of his TV shows. The franchise combines science-fiction, drama, action, and adventure to create a wholesome TV-watching experience. Tom Welling, Elena Anaya, and Stevel Marc are other actors in central roles in the show.

The show premiered in 2020 on FX and has been widely watched despite the largely negative reviews. While Brendan Fraser's performance was appreciated along with the visuals, the writing of the show wasn't as well received.

