Pistol review: As fast a rise and fall as the band?

Danny Boyle's latest miniseries, Pistol, chronicles the three-year stint of the Sex Pistols, one of the most prominent bands from the 70s.

Apart from popularizing punk music, the group managed to carve out an image of rebellion and anarchy that would long live in the pages of music history.

Sadly, Boyle's series did not have nearly the same impact with its less-than-flattering pace, multiple deviations in the plotline, and a misguided emphasis on certain storylines. This made the little spark that the first episode (and half of the second episode) generated disappear entirely by the end.

With several problems in the six-episode noise-fest, the series is not a fitting tribute to a band that has its influence stretched over decades.

Pistol review: A cliche music biopic that fails to live up to the band's name yet again

The inability of music band biopics to live up to the fame of their subjects has become somewhat of a common Hollywood cliche.

The six-part Sex Pistols TV show is inspired by Steve Jones' Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol. Naturally, Steve (Toby Wallace) is the center of attention from the very start, sometimes in a less than pleasing way.

The first episode heavily focuses on Jones and his childhood. However, it wastes too much time deciphering one character while ignoring the backstories of everyone else.

Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and his shop are also introduced as a pivotal part of the band's rise from the very start. While the character introductions are crisp, John "Rotten" Lydon (Anson Boon), the most recognized figure from the band, is not even introduced until the second episode.

Boon's portrayal is crisp at first. However, his edge blunts soon after as Boyle chooses to match his avid eccentric behavior with matching camera work, making the whole thing feel a bit over-the-top.

The developing punk scene is one of the major components of the band's story, and this is where the show shines in places.

The middle of the series is a total hit and miss as the band's slow but steadily growing unity and expanding talent set do not make the impact they should.

Pistol barely makes it worth the while in the third and fourth episodes. However, there are some good scenes in these episodes, especially the underground punk scenes and the Sex Pistols' initial gigs.

The fifth episode does provide some redemption and depth with the introduction of Nancy (Emma Appleton) and the growing prominence of Sid Vicious (Louis Partridge). Their romance, no matter how toxic, was one of the parts where the series shone, with the rest of the gang interpreting her as a Yoko Ono figure.

The rapid downfall of the band was still shown with some precision, making the final episode much more watchable. With an emphasis on the band's increasing popularity and the shallow moves of the puppet master McLaren, the final episode is full of drama.

While it does delve much into character development, it still manages to deliver an entertaining ending depicting the band's downfall, with Sid at the center of it.

The main goal of Pistol should have perhaps been the punk scene, with the Sex Pistols in the foreground. Instead, the series tried to focus on characters like Steve and ended up losing its edge. Maisie Williams was perhaps the only character on the show that felt like a natural in the punk scenario.

Although not enough to redeem the show, the ending was much better, with subtly portrayed endings to character arcs. This includes Sid's death and a final moment of peace between Jones and Rotten.

Pistol is far from perfect but can still serve as a memorial to one of the most prominent rock bands of all time.

