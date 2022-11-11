Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been electrifying fans and the box office like the WWE legend himself. The movie has become a big one for the DC Universe and has set up a horde of characters and storylines for the foreseeable future.

(WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD)

In the movie's mid-credits scene, fans witnessed Henry Cavill's Superman on the screen. Given the history between Superman and Black Adam in the comics, the film may have suggested a future showdown between Johnson and Cavill's characters. There's also Amanda Waller's return, whose ties to the Justice Society and the Suicide Squad in previous DC movies now carry a bigger meaning.

With the likes of Black Panther getting a sequel, fans want to know if Rocky's movie will be getting one too. According to Black Adam producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson will probably return in a sequel that is progressing fairly well.

"Don't worry. This one will be fast," Flynn said. "We will open up the magic wagon, we'll have the script ready, pretty fast."

"It's not going to take that long. I can promise you that," Garcia added. "We always hope the first domino's the easy one. We'll get cooking on [the sequel] fast, that's for sure." [H/T Slashfilm]

Dwayne Johnson's feelings on Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has been linked with the Black Adam character since 2014. The original plans called for him to play the villain alongside protagonist Shazam. However, they were scrapped and the former WWE Champion's character was given his own origin story in the shape of the 2022 film.

Johnson had previously stated that Black Adam would usher in a new era in the DC Universe. He explained what he meant by that, revealing that the film was made with the sole intention of giving fans something exciting to watch.

“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want. I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,’” Johnson added. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.” [H/T CinemaBlend]

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is currently running in theaters. If you haven't seen it yet, make sure to go give it a watch.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes