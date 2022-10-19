Black Adam's Doctor Fate: Top 5 powers 

Black Adam is one of DC's most anticipated films in recent times. The movie is a deeper exploration of Black Adam, the Shazam villain, who will be an anti-hero in this one.

While the concept of exploring the journeys of supervillains has been around for a while, there has been a recent surge in such content after the release of Marvel's Loki and Wanda Vision.

Dwayne Johnson essays the role of Black Adam, while Pierce Brosnan will take on the role of Doctor Fate, a vital member of the Justice Society of America. Although the Justice Society of America has been talked about in detail in the show featuring Stargirl, this film features the group from back in the 1940s.

Doctor Fate is a trained sorcerer, a doctor, and a powerful hero, whose strength mostly comes from the Helmet of Fate.

Digging deeper into his backstory also exposes a hint of love and trauma. However, how much of that will actually be reflected in Black Adam is uncertain.

Doctor Fate's key powers in Black Adam: From sorcery to mind-reading

1) Super-strength

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in Black Adam (Image via HITC)

Extraordinary superhuman strength is arguably Doctor Fate's most treasured asset. While it is heavily complemented by his other traits, such as his ability to foresee the opponent's moves and his vast knowledge of spells and sorcery, strength still defines Doctor Fate's powers in most of his roles.

Besides the physical super-strength, Doctor Fate also holds the advantage of mental strength because he draws from his extensive experience and utilizes two minds, his own and Nabu's. This compels the opponent to face two contenders simultaneously. Nabu also holds more physical strength among the two and enables Doctor Fate to lift heavy vehicles and weapons.

Doctor Fate's strength puts him at par with Superman, making them worthy opponents of each other.

2) He can teleport across dimensions

Black Adam's Doctor Fate (Image via Small Screen)

As mentioned by Pierce Brosnan, Doctor Fate can teleport efficiently, not just across geographical regions but across dimensions. This is part of his vast knowledge of opening inter-dimensional portals through specialized spells.

This power comes in handy when the character wishes to invite allies when fighting brutal battles. Moreover, it makes it easier for him to fight evil across dimensions by appearing anywhere in almost no time.

While fans weren't sure whether Doctor Fate's powers would translate onto screen, Brosnan confirmed that Black Adam's Doctor Fate would most definitely boast an ability to teleport.

3) He can resurrect the dead

Doctor Fate and Black Adam (Image via Den of Geek)

Anyone familiar with the fantasy or superhero genre would know that resurrection is a dangerous game in most cases. Powerful villains are often warned against resurrecting their loved ones, as meddling with the natural sequence of events may invite unwanted evil.

However, similar to the book's narrative, Black Adam's makers ensured Doctor Fate possessed the power of resurrection. This, too, was confirmed by Pierce Brosnan as he spoke of the powers that Doctor Fate wields. This is part of his ability to manipulate natural elements in his favor. It is one of the powers that he owns after the Helmet of fate chooses him.

4) He has telepathic powers

Black Adam's Doctor Fate and Hawkman (Image via Big Indy News)

Though he doesn't openly make claims about it, mind-reading is one of Doctor Fate's coveted strengths. Like his other powers, Doctor Fate employs subtlety while using this power.

Knowing the relevant heroes and villains' motives makes it easier for Doctor Fate to decide his stand without foreseeing the future. While Brosnan mentioned that Doctor Fate could also see future events in the Black Adam film, mind-reading is a skill that comes in more handy given the battles he fights.

5) He can cast a wide range of spells

Doctor Fate's costume (Image via Small Screen)

The most important part of Kent becoming Doctor Fate was that he was taught sorcery and spell-casting by Nabu, who later became a part of him. The character is, therefore, well-versed in a wide range of spells. Most of Fate's central powers on the list result from his knowledge of spells rather than an inherent superhero trait.

Doctor Fate is infinitely powerful compared to most heroes because he keeps expanding his boundaries with his spells.

Black Adam will be released in theaters on October 21, 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes