Who is Allison Holker? All about DJ Stephen Twitch Boss's wife and kids amid untimely death at 40 

DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who is best known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres show, has passed away at the age of 40. According to TMZ, he has reportedly taken his own life and his tragic demise is being ruled a suicide.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station. She was reportedly frantic and told officials that her husband left home without his car, which was unlike his usual actions.

Shortly after, paramedics received a call from an LA hotel and found Boss dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker issued a statement to TMZ remembering her husband and said:

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

She also called Twitch the “backbone” of the family, the “best father and husband and an “inspiration” for fans:

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Holker concluded her statement by saying that the family loves and misses Twitch and that she will always save the “last dance” for him. In addition to his wife, the choreographer is survived by his three children.

Everything to know about DJ Stephen Twitch Boss's wife and children

DJ Stephen Twitch Boss's wife Allison Holker is a well-known American dancer and a prominent face on dancing reality shows. She was born on February 6, 1988, in Anoka County, Minnesota and began learning dance at the age of nine at The Dance Club in Orem, Utah.

Holker studied at Timpanogos High School while learning ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary dance forms. During the initial days of her career, she earned the chance to perform in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 2004, Holker became the National Senior Performer of the Year at Company Dance in Colorado. The following year, she was named the National Senior Outstanding Dancer for the New York City Dance Alliance.

The performer rose to further prominence after participating in the second season of So You Think You Can Dance. Holker also appeared in TV shows and movies like High School Musical, High School Musical 2, Make Your Move and Hit the Floor, among others.

She also earned an Emmy nomination for Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for her work with David Hough in the 2013 season of So You Think You Can Dance. Holker appeared on Dancing with the Stars as a pro dancer in August 2014 and remained on the show for three years.

Allison Holker and DJ Stephen Twitch Boss met while competing in the all-star season of So You Think You Can Dance. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and celebrated their ninth anniversary just a few days before Twitch’s untimely death.

The couple were also proud parents to their three children, Weslie (14), Maddox (5), and Zaia (3). Holker had Weslie with a partner from a previous relationship, but the child was adopted by Twitch following his wedding to the former.

Holker and Twitch have also hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings together since 2018. Nearly a month before his demise, the couple talked about having more children during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. When the host asked if the pair missed having a newborn at their house, Holker said:

“I sure do. I think we would love to start trying for another one.”

Meanwhile, Twitch added:

“We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation.”

The pair also shared that their three children were “not shy at all.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show star also took to Instagram to share heartwarming videos from his 2013 wedding to Holker on their ninth anniversary this past weekend.

