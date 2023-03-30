Wellmania ending explained: Did Liv return to New York?

Wellmania is a highly riveting and brand new Australian comedy drama series that made its arrival exclusively on Netflix this Wednesday, March 29. The series has been gleaned from author Brigid Delaney's popular book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. Delaney has also served as the creator of the series, along with Benjamin Law.

The official synopsis for the series, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"When human tornado and food critic Liv is diagnosed with ‘catastrophic health’ – trapping her in Australia and jeopardising her dream job in New York – she throws herself body-first into a radical wellness journey, hell-bent on getting well to return home."

The cast list for the Netflix series includes Celeste Barber as Liv Healy, Genevieve Mooy as Lorraine Healy, JJ Fong as Amy Kwan, Lachlan Buchanan as Gaz Healy, Alexander Hodge as Isaac Huang, Remy Hii as Dalbert Tan and several others.

Ever since the series arrived on Netflix, it has been getting a lot of positive attention for its refreshing and dramatic storyline, promising acting by the lead cast, and a stirring ending.

The end of Netflix's new Australian dramedy series Wellmania saw a set of striking events

What did Liv do after she was told that she was fit to fly?

Wellmania chronicled the story of a woman named Liv Healy, who was a food writer and was obsessed with her career, so much so that she neglected her wellness and lived an extremely unhealthy life.

When she went to visit her hometown in Sydney, she started having both physical and mental health issues. However, she needed to get fit within a month to return to the United States as a career-defining opportunity was awaiting her there.

A still from Wellmania (Image Via Netflix)

Towards the end of the series, just before giving a speech at Gaz’s wedding reception, she passed out. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and while there, missed her flight to New York. The doctor went on to tell her that she was physically alright, but she was possibly having several panic attacks.

However, as soon as Liv was told that she could board a flight to New York, she left the hospital right away. When Dalbert, Gaz, and her mother Lorraine insisted on staying there with her, she rudely pushed them all away.

Lorraine did not want her daughter to leave her hometown. She followed her home, where Liv confessed to being partly responsible for her father’s unfortunate demise. The latter kept on pushing him to swim despite his health condition, and he passed away from a heart attack.

A still from Wellmania (Image via Netflix)

After hearing everything, Lorraine could not say anything to her. Thereafter, Liv asked Amy to take her to the airport and she left for the United States without saying a proper goodbye to her family.

Did Liv find out about her mother's accident?

While in New York, Liv went on to meet all the biggest chefs in the current food industry, she also became a judge at a popular cooking show. However, at the show's launch, when Liv was about to get introduced as a judge, she suffered a panic attack. With Dr. Singh's help, she managed to pull through the situation.

She became a wonderful judge and made a name for herself in the food industry. She continued taking good care of herself. However, Liv's mother Lorraine had a serious accident in Sydney, and Gaz immediately called Liv, but she was busy with the cooking show. At the very end of Wellmania, the audience saw Liv not finding out about what happened to her mother.

Catch Wellmania, currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes