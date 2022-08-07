5 best sitcoms to watch on Prime Video

If the long work weekend has got you down, one of the best ways to de-stress is to watch good sitcoms and let go of your worries. There is something calming about watching the animated lives of the characters in a sitcom, leading their daily lives.

Prime Video has some of the best sitcoms available out there. You can binge watch these titles to your heart’s content and let go of those weekday blues and enjoy the weekend from the comfort of your couch. Check out these five series we have picked for you to stream on Prime Video.

How I Met Your Mother, Fleabag and 3 others sitcoms you can bingewatch on Prime Video

1) How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother (Image via CBS)

How I Met Your Mother has been one of the most popular sitcoms in the last decade or so, and has been hailed as one of the most favorite sitcoms of the 2000s. Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, the series ran for nine seasons since it was released on CBS in 2005. The series also received a total of 21 awards, including the People's Choice Awards for Favourite Network TV Comedy in 2012.

How I Met Your Mother is a recollection of how Ted Mosby met his wife, as he narrates the story in excruciating detail to his children after their mother passed away in 2030. The series follows Ted, Marshall, Lily, Barney and Robin and the days they spent together in New York city together, during their yesteryears.

2) Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean (Image via ITV)

Mr. Bean has been one of the most iconic comic series in the world, ever. With widespread critical acclaim and mass popularity across the globe, the show has attracted audiences in the millions over the years. The titular character, Mr. Bean, is the original creation of Rowan Atkinson, who received the honor of Commander of British Empire in 2013 for his services to drama and charity.

The sitcom follows the everyday life of Mr. Bean, a grown man with childlike antics and an ingenious mind. The show focuses on the hurdles he faces in his daily life, and how he overcomes them with unique and quirky solutions. Since it relies heavily on physical comedy, the show uses very limited intelligible dialogues. This has helped Mr. Bean in reaching such a wide audience base.

3) Community

Community (Image via NBC)

Community is a 2009 sitcom originally made for NBC by Dan Harmon. The series ran for six seasons with a total of 110 episodes. The series starred an ensemble cast including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash.

Community has had a cult following and critical acclaim since after it finished airing. The show has also received multiple accolades, including a Primetime Emmy. Inspired from Dan Harmon's time at Glendale Community College, the series revolves around an unconventional study group and their misadventures during their time in college.

4) Fleabag

Fleabag (Image via BBC Three)

Another British sitcom to feature on this list is Fleabag, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge for BBC Three in co-production with Amazon Studios. The series was based on Phoebe's one-woman play of the same name and aired between 2016 and 2019 with two seasons.

The series received widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards, including six Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe and a British Academy Television Award.

Fleabag follows the protagonist, who is a free-spirited, s*xually compulsive, cheeky woman living her life as she pleases. She runs a guinea pig themed cafe and is devastated by the death of her best friend, all the while trying to navigate her life and maintain a semblance of connection with her family. The protagonist frequently breaks the fourth wall to share her internal monologues and commentary with the audience.

5) The Office (UK)

The Office (Image via BBC Two)

While you may be acquainted with The Office featuring Michael Scott as the affable manager of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, it was an American adaptation of the British sitcom, The Office, which was released in 2001 on BBC Two. The show ran for two seasons and received great critical reviews but was canceled due to low ratings.

The Office follows the day-to-day lives of the employees at the Slough branch of Wernham Hogg, a paper distribution company. Written, created and directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, Gervais goes on to play the central role of manager David Brent, an arrogant and rude man who considers himself to be humorous, lovable and respected.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far