What time will Man Vs Bee Season 1 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Man Vs Bee, the highly-anticipated British comedy series starring the beloved award-winning actor Rowan Atkinson, is all set to make its arrival on Netflix this week. Season 1 of this exciting show will debut exclusively on the streaming platform on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

Rowan Atkinson and William Davies have written and created this upcoming comedy series, with David Kerr serving as the director. Chris Clark, William Davies and Rowan Atkinson are the executive producers of the series.

Season 1 of the brand new Netflix series will consist of 10 episodes in total. Each episode will run for approximately 10-20 minutes. Apart from Rowan Atkinson, the comedy series will also star promising actors like Jing Lusi, Tom Basden, Claudie Blakley, Julian Rhind-Tutt and a few others.

Since Man Vs Bee Season 1 was announced by Netflix, fans of Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson have been buzzing with excitement to see the actor in the brand new comic role. Without further ado, let's dive in and explore what we know about Man Vs Bee Season 1 so far, ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

Everything we know about Man Vs Bee Season 1

The British comedy series will chronicle the story of a house-sitter named Trevor as he ends up entrenching himself in a never-ending battle with a tiny bee while in the middle of house-sitting a majestic mansion.

The official synopsis for Season 1 of the comedy series reads:

"Rowan Atkinson stars in Man Vs Bee, a comedy series that will get the whole family buzzing."

It seems that the audience will be in for a hilarious, thrilling rollercoaster ride.

Official trailer for Season 1 of the comedy series

The official trailer for Season 1 of the upcoming comedy series was released on May 26, 2022, by Netflix. Take a closer look at the official trailer here.

The official trailer gives the audience a good look at what's about to come. Without a shred of doubt, viewers can expect a comedy adventure as their favorite comic star Rowan Atkinson battles against a small bee as Trevor, leading to absolute chaos and disaster.

Rowan Atkinson has long been considered an abslute genius when it comes to comedy. Considering that the series is his brainchild, viewers can expect well-written, witty comedy that is not easily forgotten.

Who are the cast members of the comedy series?

Apart from Rowan Atkinson playing the lead role of Trevor, the cast list for Season 1 of the series includes Jing Lusi as the owner of the mansion named Nina, Claudie Blakley as Trevor's ex-wife, and Julian Rhind-Tutt as Nina's husband Christian.

The cast list also mentions Tom Basden as the Police Officer, Greg McHugh as the Gardener, and India Fowler as Maddy.

Don't forget to watch Man Vs Bee Season 1, premiering this Friday, June 24, 2022, only on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far