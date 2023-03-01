Karuho Shiina's Kimi ni Todoke live-action series' Netflix debut announced

Karuho Shiina's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga has been quite popular among the younger generation. Most of them have also watched the anime adaptation, which happened back in 2009 and 2010.

The recent revelation of the Kimi ni Todoke manga's Live Action series, which will premiere on Netflix, shocked the fandom. The ability to view it on a screen from wherever they choose is fantastic news for fans around the world.

Kimi ni Todoke: Netflix just announced a live-action series adaptation

In 2018, all 30 volumes of the ongoing manga, which began in 2006, were finished. Over time, it gained popularity, and viewers admired the story's true depth and character. In Japan, it was rated as one of the top-selling mangas. When fans learned that a live-action series would soon debut on Netflix, they were ecstatic.

TV Tokyo and Netflix have delivered a new English-subbed trailer for Kimi ni Todoke's live-action series titled From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke. The trailer shows previews of the show and features the theme song "Ai no Uta." The TV Tokyo and Netflix co-produced series will make its debut globally on March 30, 2023.

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave "From me to You: Kimi ni Todoke" main key visual was released



The new cast members have also been made public along with it, and they are

Shota Kazahaya played by Oji Suzuka

Sara Minami played by Sawako Kuronuma

Sawako's classmate, Kento Miura, played by Jin Suzuki

Ryu's elder brother, Toru Sanada, played by Atsuhiro Inukai

The prettiest girl in class, Ume Kurumizawa, played by Kanon

Sawako and Kazahaya's classmate, Soichi "Joe" Jonouchi, played by Kosuke Suzuki

Ryu and Toru's father and a ramen shop manager, Genji Sanada, played by Junpei Yasui

Shota's mother, Tokieda Kazehaya. played by Erika Mabuchi

Shota's father, Shoichiro Kazehaya, played by Tetta Sugimoto

Synopsis

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave the new Kimi ni Todoke live action visual is a direct reference to the 1st volume of the manga the new Kimi ni Todoke live action visual is a direct reference to the 1st volume of the manga 😭😭💙 https://t.co/8mNY2KwKo7

Sawako Kuronuma, a first-year high school student, struggles to fit in with her peers and is mockingly referred to as Sadako because of her long black hair and fair skin. She meets a boy who chats with her and doesn't worry about the rumors while she goes about her lonely school life.

Shota Kazehaya is the most well-liked kid in his class, and everyone adores him for his upbeat disposition. By conversing with Kazehaya, Sawako gradually started to open up to her fellow students. Her feelings towards Kazehaya started to shift as she embraced the fantasy of high school life.

