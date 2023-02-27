Where to watch the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village movie outside of Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village is a part of the Demon Slayer franchise. It is one of the greatest anime of the new generation and has gained a lot of popularity since it first premiered in 2019. The manga has also gained a lot of attraction, which has led to quite a lot of films being released in the name of the series.

One such movie, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village, was released on February 3, 2023, in Japan. The Japanese fandom has been quite happy with the release and seems like they are all appreciating what they watched. However, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village has a worldwide fanbase who are quite eager to know how to watch it.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village will be released in cinemas on March 3, 2023, in the USA. The film will also be available on streaming platforms like Netflix and Vudu for people across the world.

Where can you watch the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village?

Ep. 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arc and Episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village Arc in 4K!



The third season of Demon Slayer will be out in April 2023. However, the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village is already out in Japanese theaters. As mentioned earlier, it will be out in theaters in the USA on March 3, 2023, leaving fans feeling quite relieved as they have been waiting for it for quite some time.

After the theatrical release, the film will be available to watch on several streaming platforms.

What is the movie about?

The movie has been rated R for its violence and bloody images. It is supposed to be of the genre of Fantasy, Adventure, and Action anime which has a runtime of one hour and 50 minutes. Aniplex America is the studio responsible for the launch in theaters on March 3, 2023.

The movie will feature the Entertainment District Arc’s Episodes 10 and 11, while season three of Demon Slayer will cover chapters 100 to 127 of the manga.

Everyone will get to witness the battle of Tanjiro, Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, and their comrades going against Upper Six, Daki, and Gyutaro in theaters for the first time. The story also brings in Love and Mist Hashiras along with an upper-ranked Demon or more.

There is a sound possibility of the movie getting a good amount of response from fans across the globe. This is one of the movies of the franchise the fans are waiting for and hopefully, they will see what they expect.

