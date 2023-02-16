Demon Slayer season 3: Every character who will likely die in the new season

With the impending release of Demon Slayer season 3, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc. The upcoming season is set to feature two Hashira as they are set to join Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya to fight the two Upper Moons who have infiltrated the Swordsmith Village.

Considering how Demon Slayer season 2 saw Rengoku pass away and Uzui retire from the Demon Slayer Corps, fans fear that the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji are also set to face a terrible fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Two characters are set to die in Demon Slayer season 3

Gyokko and Hantengu as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Only two characters are set to die in Demon Slayer season 3, and fortunately for fans, both are set to be the antagonists of the arc, that are, Upper Moon Four Demon Hantengu and Upper Moon Five Demon Gyokko.

Fans will be ecstatic to know that neither of the two Hashira or any of the Demon Slayers are set to die in the upcoming season. It will feature just two deaths. Gyokko will be killed by Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Hantengu will be killed by Kamado Tanjiro.

How do the two demons die in the Swordsmith Village arc?

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

As the two demons, Gyokko and Hantengu infiltrate the Swordsmith Village, they split away from each other, following which they start their attack. After a little while, there are two fights that take place in the village.

One where Muichiro Tokito is fighting Gyokko, and the other where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya team up to fight Hantengu. Meanwhile, Mitsuri Kanroji is protecting the villagers from the demons' summons.

Gyokko as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

As for the fight between Gyokko and Tokito, Gyokko is desperate to break Hotaru's concentration and tortures him to do the same. However, it has no effect, which is when Muichiro Tokito gets back up to fight him, but this time he has awakened the Demon Slayer mark.

Gyokko instantly starts attacking Tokito with his multiple attacks but the latter manages to deflect them. Following that, Gyokko shows his real form as he starts to gloat about the same to Mist Hashira, who isn't impressed by it.

As the fight continues, Tokito decides to end the fight and beheads the demon. Nevertheless, Gyokko decides to insult Muichiro in his final moments, and thus gets sliced up, speeding up his dishonorable and pathetic death.

Hantengu as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Wallpaper Abyss/Palashvisuals)

Elsewhere, after Hantengu's Hatred form appears, it claims that what the Demon Slayers were doing was evil as they tried to kill the tiny form of Hantengu. Tanjiro is undeterred by his words as he promises to cut the Hatred Demon's head off.

Tanjiro does manage to behead him using Hinokami Kagura: Flame Dance, however, that is not the real Hantengu. Thus, he runs after the headless body that is trying to get away. Tanjiro finally locates Hantengu's real body to be within the heart of the headless Hantengu as he slashes his torso, killing him.

