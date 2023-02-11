Demon Slayer movie 2: Premiere date, what to expect, how to stream

Demon Slayer movie 2 is set to begin premiering internationally on February 18, 2023, starting with Malaysia and Singapore. The film, which will cover the final two episodes of the Entertainment District arc and the first of the directly succeeding Swordsmith Village arc, already premiered in Japanese theaters on February 3.

While fans are excited to hear that Demon Slayer movie 2 has a formal release date internationally, many are wondering when the film will be available to stream. However, they are unsure of what to expect, with many confused as to whether or not the film will include new material not seen in the Entertainment District arc’s television run.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Demon Slayer movie 2 while speculating on what to expect.

Demon Slayer movie 2 set to premiere in all planned international territories and countries by April 2023

Premiere date, how to stream and watch

Tickets for North America and AU/NZ are on sale now, with UK/IE going on sale next week.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- heads to theaters early March!

As mentioned above, Demon Slayer movie 2 is set to begin premiering internationally on February 18, 2023, beginning with Malaysia and Singapore. An advanced screening will also take place at Los Angeles, California’s Orpheum Theatre that same weekend. However, this is considered an advanced screening ahead of the March 3 North American general premiere.

Unfortunately, the film will initially be premiering in theaters only, with no streaming options available at the aforementioned and following dates. Crunchyroll’s involvement in distributing the movie indicates that it may eventually make its way to the anime streaming giant’s platform. However, this is purely speculative, with streaming availability not being confirmed or denied as of writing.

Demon Slayer movie 2 is set to premiere in theaters in the following cities and regions on the corresponding dates:

February 3 in Japan nationwide

February 18 in Malaysia and Singapore

February 25 in Paris, France

February 26 in Berlin, Germany

March 3 in general United States and Canadian theaters

March 4 in Mexico City, Mexico

March 11 in Seoul, South Korea

March 19 in Taipei, Taiwan

What to expect

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"

Scheduled for April 2023!



More: 【New Trailer】Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"Scheduled for April 2023!More: demonslayer-anime.com 【New Trailer】Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"Scheduled for April 2023!✨More: demonslayer-anime.com https://t.co/mFxlkSs59T

Demon Slayer movie 2, as mentioned above, will re-adapt and combine the final two episodes of the Entertainment District arc with the first episode of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. This will create a seamless transition between the two arcs, showing how the fallout and consequences of the Entertainment District arc are directly responsible for the start of the Swordsmith Village arc.

There are currently no official news or announcements indicating that the theatrical re-adaptation of the final two episodes will include new material. This is further supported by the fact that the film has been in Japanese theaters for a week, with no fan reports of additional scenes made on social media. Fans likely won’t miss anything if they watched the Entertainment District arc’s television finale.

The current biggest unknown of Demon Slayer movie 2 is how far into the Swordsmith Village arc it will dive. Many fans expect this part of the film to both set up why Tanjiro is heading to the village and show him actually arriving there.

A commonly agreed-upon endpoint for the screening is the reintroduction of Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, establishing the main Slayers of the upcoming arc.

Follow along for more Demon Slayer anime and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

