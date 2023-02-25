Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 drops new key visual, zerofuku's character design revealed

Record of Ragnarok has taken the screentime to new heights with its release in 2021. Within a short amount of time, the anime has seen a good growth in viewership, and Netflix knew very well that this was going to happen before taking on the project.

The first and second seasons of Record of Ragnarok have created a global fan base with their plot, characters, screenplay, and music. The series has made a name for itself and is getting ready for another part of the second season.

The news of the second part of the second season hit social media with a wave. As the key visual went viral, fans are extremely excited, and discussions have already started to roll in.

Along with that, Zerofuku's character design has also been revealed, which has given Twitter and Reddit users the chance to go a bit further in speculating their expectations.

Record of Ragnarok: Key visual from season 2 part 2 along with Zerofuku's character design

Record of Ragnarok Ⅱ Official @ror_anime Record of Ragnarok S2 New Art revealed



Also...

Zerofuku's character visual is finally here too

Japanese version will be voiced by Ayumu Murase



#ror_anime Record of Ragnarok S2 New Art revealedAlso...Zerofuku's character visual is finally here tooJapanese version will be voiced by Ayumu Murase 💥⚠Record of Ragnarok S2 New Art revealed⚠💥Also...Zerofuku's character visual is finally here too😲Japanese version will be voiced by Ayumu Murase✨#ror_anime https://t.co/WwcjsRSQUf

As the key visual got revealed, Record of Ragnarok fans are now on cloud nine. They are finally getting the much-awaited part 2 of the second season, which is going to be even more amazing.

Although no release date or anything else has been announced yet, the key visuals confirmed the launch of the second part.

Along with it, Zerofuku also had a feature in the key visual. In the sixth round of Ragnarok, he is the representative of the God who goes against Buddha and takes the crown of Bishamonten.

Almost everyone knows how powerful his character is and the pivotal role he will be playing in the upcoming part.

Both these reveals have made it certain that the second part of season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will be available soon.

The news and key visuals gave fans the adrenaline rush they needed before the part gets to the screens. They just have to hold it until the day of its release.

Plot Summary

Every 1000 years, gods from all mythologies gather for a conference where they vote on whether the human race shall survive or perish in order to determine the fate of mankind.

Following the conclusion of the most recent of these sessions, the gods agreed to eliminate humanity.

The eldest Valkyrie, joined by the youngest, interfered at the last minute. They made the audacious suggestion that humans have a voice in their fate by allowing them to face the gods in a series of one-on-one battles to determine if they are worthy of continuing to exist.

The gods agree to this suggestion out of prideful fear. Thirteen gods and thirteen human champions will square off. The fate of mankind will be decided by the side that achieves seven wins first.

Poll : 0 votes